When is Take Your Kid to Work Day? NJ Transit offering deal for April 25

Are you taking your child to work this week for Bring Your kid to Work Day?

If so, NJ Transit has a deal for you.

National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work day is not to be confused as a career day but as a day to show children how important it is to balance work and family life. The event offers children a chance to experience a hands-on, interactive environment in the life of their parent, which can help them envision their future.

The theme for 2024 is "Inspire 2 Aspire," instilling a mindset that children can choose their own future, says the U.S. Department of the Interior.

And this year participants like NJ Transit are offering complimentary rides to kids to promote career exploration in the public transportation system.

"Take Your Kids To Work Day is the perfect way to introduce children to the world of public transportation, and the vital role that NJ TRANSIT plays in our state,” said NJ TRANSIT President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett.

The offer is for two children, under the age of 18, to ride free on any bus, train or light rail with a fare-paying adult. Children do not need a ticket to enjoy this special one-day offer.

“By providing complimentary rides to kids on this day, is a fun and educational way to inspire them to consider a career in public transit, and to appreciate the many benefits transit delivers to all New Jerseyans,” said Corbett.

What day is Take Your Kid to Work Day?

Take Your Kids to Work Day is a national educational event observed on the fourth Thursday in April. The day symbolizes how parents or guardians manage daily responsibilities in the workforce by bringing their child to work.

When is Take Your Kid to Work Day?

This year's event will be on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

According to Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation, the nonprofit organization was established 1993 and has had over 4 million workplaces with over 40 million parents and children around the world participate in the program.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: When is Take Your Kid to Work Day? April 25, 2024