Kick off your Fourth of July week with charity, community at RMHC Firecracker 5K event

Before the Fourth of July celebrations kick off, Pensacola residents can show their patriotic spirit and sense of community at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida annual Firecracker 5K event.

The race will start at 7 a.m. June 29 in downtown Pensacola and will have something for everyone in the family.

“It’s a fantastic way for people to bring fitness and exercise and their passion for sports into supporting a good mission,” said RMHC Director of Development Kathryn Peters. “It’s a hot race, but it’s a lot of fun. We see a lot of people dress up in red, white and blue in costume so they have a really good time being patriotic and giving back to our families.”

RMHC provides rooms, meals and more for families in the house so that they can focus easier on their child’s needs during life-saving medical treatments at nearby hospitals. All proceeds from the 5K registration are going toward the RMHC and its mission.

Registration for either the 5K run or walk is $35 per person. There will be a free course for kids beginning at 8:30 a.m. The cost of adult registration will be raised from $35 to $40 on June 28. Additionally, spectators can purchase the race t-shirt for $15 or compete virtually for $35.

Registration includes race bib, t-shirt and finishers medal for the event, and participants can pick up race packets on June 28 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Apple Annie’s. Those unable to get their packets the night before will have a chance to get them before the race from 6-6:45 a.m. at the course.

Ronald McDonald House: Illness has taken 10-year-old's ability to walk, but it hasn't taken his joy

The 5K course begins at Seville Quarter and the award ceremony for the top finishers in every age group will be held after the race’s conclusion.

RMHC is expecting hundreds of people to turn out for the Firecracker 5K, so be prepared for plenty of traffic and congestion around downtown.

Water stations will be available throughout the race and at the finish line there’ll be plenty of refreshments, including fruit, snacks and Gatorade among other options. There will also be a post-race party for those 21 years and older until about 9:30 a.m., according to Peters.

The RMHC will soon begin renovations for their kitchen, which includes new modern appliances among other upgrades. Since their kitchen will be down due to the renovations, contributions from the event will also help the house keep a steady supply of catered food and snacks coming to their families.

You can find more information on the House’s Firecracker 5K and updates on the event through its website and social media page.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Firecracker 5K race by Ronald McDonald House Charities of NW Florida