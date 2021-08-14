Khloe Kardashian explains why she is 'taking a step back' from social media

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Khloe Kardashian attends 2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals at The Barker Hanger on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out about why she is spending less time on social media.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum may be wildly popular online, but as she tweeted on August 13, that popularity comes with a lot of negative comments.

On August 13, Kardashian posted a pic of herself sporting her natural curly hair texture to Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling)”

Many followers praised the look. However, on Twitter that night, one of the Good American followers tweeted, “I know khlo probably had doubts before posting those pics (for whatever reason) but there’s been so much positive feedback and i hope she’s taking it all in! let the good outweigh the bad, always. but i’ll still beat anybody ass who got something to say.”

Kardashian replied, “Lex! You know I love you! I’ve been taking a step back from social media a little bit because I feel like no matter what I do it’s always so over analyzed. sometimes when I feel really good, people like to point out that they feel the complete opposite about me.”

This isn’t the first time the reality star has talked about trying to combat negativity online. In April, she told People that she wants her Instagram to be an “uplifting” space, full of positive quotes and messages.

"I think the world right now, we have too much negativity at our fingertips. Just as much negativity, there is positivity, but we don't highlight it as much as we do the negative," she said. "Just as much as I need a little boost in my day, I would assume one out of the 133 million followers I have might want to see the same thing I want to see."

Earlier this summer, Kardashian came under fire for having an unedited photo of herself in a bikini removed from the internet by her legal team. She responded to the backlash on Instagram, writing, “The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

And sometimes, as Kardashian knows, the easiest way to combat negativity is to simply log off for a bit.