Khloé Kardashian says she is setting boundaries on social media: 'It's nice to keep a lot of the milestones more private'

Khloé Kardashian is setting boundaries.

The 37-year-old reality star and social media influencer recently opened up to Cosmopolitan UK in their December 2021 and January 2022 issue about learning to not share "anything and everything" online.

"I don’t know if it’s age or if I started being more aware and exposed, but you become more guarded – in a healthy way," the cover star admitted. "We definitely like to, now, keep some things for us. It’s growing up. You’re allowed to change what you’re comfortable with. It’s nice to keep a lot of the milestones more private and maybe release a couple of photos. People are still in our lives and know what we’re doing, but it doesn’t have to be the entire birthday party."

Kardashian, who has been the subject of numerous controversies, explained that it can be harder for her to remove herself from the allure of social media when it comes to rampant rumors about her and her famous family, whom she finds herself very protective of.

"We’re all outspoken in different ways. I’m the one who’s outspoken publicly, whereas the others might have their opinions within their circle. I’m probably just the loudest! I used to comment a lot more but the last couple of months, I’ve been posting and walking away. It’s so dark and consuming sometimes. When I don’t feel strong enough emotionally, I have to know that and put myself first. I don’t even spend an hour a day on social media. I used to spend more for sure, but I’m really good at not being on social media. It scares me," she said.

Something else that motivated Kardashian to change her social media habit was becoming a mother. After giving birth to now 3-year-old True, whom she shares with NBA player and on-and-off again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, she noted that she has received tons of unwelcome feedback.

Story continues

"I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things!" Kardashian noted. "I’m like, 'What are you talking about?' I remember I posted a video of her talking, she was eating cut up grapes and people were going, 'Cut the grapes, she’s going to choke.' And I was like, 'They’re cut!' I’m not going to let my child choke. People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do. So I try and keep True's stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake. I don’t want that energy on my child. Leave her alone."

She adds that the most important lesson she's learned from motherhood has to be "empathy" and "the motivation that having a child gives you... you want them to be proud of you so badly. That’s not just work, but my manners and how I treat people. You just carry yourself in a different way, or I try to. Three is the best age. She was telling me the craziest story this morning and I was like,'Where did you get all these words from?’"