Khloé Kardashian is ‘offended’ by rumors that she had 12 face transplants: 'I’ve had only one nose job'

Khloé Kardashian wants fans to know that her face is, indeed, her own.

During an interview on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, The Kardashians star, 37, opened up about how she deals with social media anxiety and how she handles some of the bizarre rumors she’s faced about herself in the media.

“It did used to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I was like, ‘Oh my god, I have?’ That’s crazy,” she said. “It didn’t bother me, like, it offended me. I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that.”

“I’ve had only one nose job, that I love — and I want everyone to know [about],” she clarified. “I love it. I don’t care to lie about it.”

Kardashian, who shares baby True, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson, added that rumors about plastic surgery don’t bother her as much as the constant comparisons to her sisters Kim and Kourtney.

“Either with … the old me versus what I look like now … or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time. It’s like, you guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should know by now, and enough,” she said. “Oh my god, I hear it all the time.”

Having been in the spotlight most of her career, the Good American founder couldn't help but speak on how vitriolic her social media comments have been lately — a huge shift from when she began posting about her life online in the early 2000s.

“It’s been around for a while but I’d say in the past couple of years it’s definitely been a shift,” she said of the online hate, adding that it’s caused her to be more self-critical.

“I miss the old me. I overthink everything now, and before, things used to be a lot more fun whether it be posting or doing silly videos,” she explained of her relationship with social media. “Now, like, the smallest thing gets taken and shredded apart and you’re like, ‘But it wasn’t even like that.’”

“Even doing interviews, I’m hesitant to do them because people take 20-second clips and they remake a TikTok video out of them that’s out of context, and that turns into this viral video thing,” she said.

“We’re always stuck explaining ourselves,” she added of her family’s online presence. “I think the world is so eager to cancel people these days. … if someone does something that’s maybe wrong, there should be a teachable moment as opposed to, ‘Let’s just exile everyone.’ I guess it depends on what you do, but I’m way more like, ‘Let’s educate people’ or ‘Where’s the understanding?’ or ‘Why aren’t people trying to see where other people are coming from?’ You’re always on guard these days.”

Furthermore, since the Kardashian sister’s on-again off-again relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson ended last year, she says she’s happily single and refuses to get on any of the dating apps to look for love.

“Not that I’m against it; I just can’t see myself doing that,” she said of dating apps. “I’m such a people person. I like energy,” adding that while she may be single, she’s certainly not alone.

“I don’t feel lonely and I don’t want to date," she said. "I’m so obsessed with work. I love being with [True]. I love being a mom so much.”

