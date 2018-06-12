Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photo of Daughter True After Stepping Out on Date Night with Tristan

And just like that, True is almost 2 months old!

The youngest KarJenner family member kicked back with a bath ahead of her special milestone in an adorable in a new snapshot shared by proud mom Khloé Kardashian on her Instagram Story Monday night.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the photo of True smiling as her mom carefully held her toward the camera.

Kardashian also couldn’t help but gush about her daughter’s 2-month birthday on Tuesday, tweeting, “I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

View photos

“Where is the time going but at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I’m on alert every day to hear her first giggle I cant wait for the giggles,” she added.

I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow. Where is the time going ???????????? but at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I’m on alert every day to hear her first giggle ???????????????? I cant wait for the giggles — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 12, 2018

True’s bathtime snap came as photographs of her parents out on a date night surfaced. Kardashian and Tristan Thompson headed out on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio, while celebrating a friend’s birthday at the Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar.

The new mom looked relaxed in a tan hat and black top as Thompson stepped out in a black and white Givenchy sweatshirt as well as a black baseball cap.

The pair has remained together despite Thompson being accused of cheating.

View photos Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian step out for a friend's birthday in Cleveland, Ohio. More

The star recently shared her daughter’s birth chart, compiled by Susan Miller of Astrology Zone, and explained that Aries, Aquarius and Pisces are all prominent in her personality.

“She’ll grow up being close with both of her parents,” Kardashian wrote of her baby girl. “However, she has a desire to travel and will probably move away from where she grows up, potentially for college. Her home will be filled with books.”

“She attracts unusual people around her and is stimulated by them. She’s also attracted to powerful people who could be detrimental to her finances,” she continued, adding of True’s romantic future, “She’ll likely marry someone in entertainment or politics, and they’ll have a forever-after fairytale romance.”