Khloé Kardashian May Have Responded to Cat Photoshop Allegations in a Subtle, Yet Hilarious Way

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

This might be the most bizarre Kardashian photoshop controversy yet.

Following a Valentine's Day photodump shared earlier this week, Khloé Kardashian is being accused by fans of adjusting the features of Russian Blue cat, Grey Kitty, to serve her Instagram aesthetic. Many social media users are convinced that Kardashian used a filter on the cat at the very least, suggesting the feline's eyes had changed color and that her whiskers appeared softened or missing altogether.

“DID SHE FACETUNE OFF THE CAT’S WHISKERS??? 😭😭😭” One TikTok user asked, receiving over 53,000 likes on their comment. The video itself has been viewed over 2.5 million times.

“In other pics the eyes are bright green, these eyes are turquoise blue,” one Reddit user claimed, though another user argued that Russian Blue cats are “naturally beautiful” and “a no filter needed type of kitty.” I think most people would argue that no cat needs a filter, but sure!

Aside from the original Reddit thread about the conspiracy, fans are debating the topic on X.com, TikTok, and right in Kardashian's Instagram comments section. “Even the cat got work done,” one user replied on Instagram, referencing the 39-year-old's history with plastic surgery and injectables.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,’ but I've had one nose job,” Kardashian once said during a reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it? No one's ever asked me.”

Of course, Khloé Kardashian knows how to deliver an effective clap-back, and may have found the perfect way to respond without acknowledging the internet drama directly. On February 16, Kardashian shared an Instagram Story clip from movie night her kids. What movie did they watch, you ask? Just the 1970 Disney classic, The Aristocats.

Instagram/@khloekardashian

Coincidence? Maybe. But in the words of pink-bowed Marie: “Ladies don't start fights, but they can finish them!”

Originally Appeared on Glamour