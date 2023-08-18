Khloé Kardashian Is in Her Vintage Blonde Era — And We’re Here for It

When you thought Khloe Kardashian was at one stage of her blonde journey, she flips the script and inadvertently tells us to keep expecting the unexpected. The star has traded in her previous skunk roots look for more of a peroxide blonde look.

In one of her latest Instagram photos, Khloe took to the grid to show off her newly dyed strands that were complemented with blood-red lipstick. She has played with different variations of blonde, but this is the lightest yet she has gone. We need the deets from her colorist as to how they dyed her previous skunk-toned roots to be in perfect unison with the pearly hue of her hair with no brassiness. It has to be pure magic or the work of a highly-skilled stylist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloe's hair was styled in XL loose body waves, paired with the timeless red lipstick, giving off a true regal appeal. The '50s-esque dress was such a classic touch elevating the mission even further.

As we're approaching the last days of summer, if you needed a sign to take a plunge off the blonde end, let Khloe's display be your inspiration.