'Saves me back pain when cleaning': This $50 electric scrubbing brush requires no elbow grease

When it comes to cleaning ground-in dirt in the floor — or worse, grime in the shower tiles — nothing works except a thorough scrubbing. But that can be torture on your back and knees, and sometimes even then it isn't enough. Save yourself the ache with the Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber, a handy device that does the work for you. Right now, it's just $50 with an on-page coupon. If you have Amazon Prime, you can snag it for $45.

This scrubber has a lot going for it, especially if you have tile in your showers. No one likes all the physical work that goes into cleaning the grout, but this scrubber can get in between tiles and free up any dirt (or mildew, ew) that's taken up residence there. It runs for 90 minutes at a time and takes between 4 and 5 hours to fully charge.

This package includes everything you could possibly need, including a replacement head and a hook to hang the scrubber when not in use. There are also four different heads to choose from, including a dome brush, a flat brush, and a corner brush. The cleaning speed can be adjusted from 300RPMG to 380RPM. Since the scrubber is just under 4 pounds, it can easily be lifted to clean hard-to-reach areas above your head without standing on a stepladder.

This scrubbing brush cleans up even the dirtiest messes. (Photo: Amazon)

"This product is amazing. I was a bit skeptical at first but it really helps in getting a deep clean. I used to clean some old stains on some doors and to deep clean my bathroom floor boards and the difference was incredible! Easy to use and great results!" one user raved.

Another fan echoed that sentiment. "Wow, this product is amazing! This does the work for you. Cleans your shower, tub perfectly, no bending no sore muscles from scouring by hand! It goes from showers, sinks, floors, tile and toilets with ease. The convenience of not having to bend is a plus for me."

"I’am in absolute heaven with this electric scrubber! I am continuously scrubbing our floors and using some elbow grease and it’s never looked so clean!" said one last shopper. "It’s super easy to use also and is light weight, which I love! I definitely recommend getting this product!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $11 $20 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can $10 $18 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Amooca Soft Auto Seat Belt Cover $7 $10 Save $3 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $14 $45 Save $31 with coupon See at Amazon

EcoNour Car Windshield Sun Shade $16 $36 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $470 Save $370 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $120 $350 Save $230 with coupon See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $600 Save $490 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $140 $345 Save $205 See at Amazon

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $8 $16 Save $8 See at Amazon

Momo & Nashi Air Fryer Cheat Sheet $9 $15 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser $37 $51 Save $14 See at Amazon

Crock-Pot 7 Quart Slow Cooker $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $13 $30 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher $29 $39 Save $10 See at Amazon

Home

Cozsinoor Queen Size Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $26 $100 Save $74 with coupon See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon

Beautural Steamer $28 $40 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

LuxClub 6 PC Queen Bamboo Sheet Set $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip Grabber Tool, $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon