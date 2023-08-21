'Saves me back pain when cleaning': This $50 electric scrubbing brush requires no elbow grease
When it comes to cleaning ground-in dirt in the floor — or worse, grime in the shower tiles — nothing works except a thorough scrubbing. But that can be torture on your back and knees, and sometimes even then it isn't enough. Save yourself the ache with the Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber, a handy device that does the work for you. Right now, it's just $50 with an on-page coupon. If you have Amazon Prime, you can snag it for $45.
With speeds up to 380RPM, this scrubber takes all the pain out of cleaning.
This scrubber has a lot going for it, especially if you have tile in your showers. No one likes all the physical work that goes into cleaning the grout, but this scrubber can get in between tiles and free up any dirt (or mildew, ew) that's taken up residence there. It runs for 90 minutes at a time and takes between 4 and 5 hours to fully charge.
This package includes everything you could possibly need, including a replacement head and a hook to hang the scrubber when not in use. There are also four different heads to choose from, including a dome brush, a flat brush, and a corner brush. The cleaning speed can be adjusted from 300RPMG to 380RPM. Since the scrubber is just under 4 pounds, it can easily be lifted to clean hard-to-reach areas above your head without standing on a stepladder.
"This product is amazing. I was a bit skeptical at first but it really helps in getting a deep clean. I used to clean some old stains on some doors and to deep clean my bathroom floor boards and the difference was incredible! Easy to use and great results!" one user raved.
Another fan echoed that sentiment. "Wow, this product is amazing! This does the work for you. Cleans your shower, tub perfectly, no bending no sore muscles from scouring by hand! It goes from showers, sinks, floors, tile and toilets with ease. The convenience of not having to bend is a plus for me."
"I’am in absolute heaven with this electric scrubber! I am continuously scrubbing our floors and using some elbow grease and it’s never looked so clean!" said one last shopper. "It’s super easy to use also and is light weight, which I love! I definitely recommend getting this product!"
Dirty bathroom? Grimy tiles? Never fear, the KHelfer electric spin scrubber is here.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
