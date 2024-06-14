KFC test drives new Chicken Quesadilla in three states; here's where you can find it in NJ

KFC is testing out a new menu item, and New Jersey is one of the few states where you can be the first to try it.

According to Franchising.com, the new KFC Chicken Quesadilla "is made with KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, which is shredded in-house and smothered with signature gravy, topped with a melty three-cheese blend, toasted to perfection, and served with your favorite dipping sauce or hot sauce."

The new item will be available in select stores in the Garden State, New York and Tennessee for a limited time.

Where to get KFC Chicken Quesadilla

According to Franchising.com, you can find the new item at the following New Jersey locations:

  • 989 Route 22 East, Bridgewater

  • Route 36, Airport Plaza, Hazlet

  • 177 Route 17 South, Hasbrouck Heights

  • 21 Hampton House Road, Newton

  • 2650 County Road 516, Old Bridge

  • 1100 Route 9 South, Old Bridge

  • 591 Memorial Parkway, Phillipsburg

  • 1236-1240 W. Seventh St., Plainfield

  • 1235 South Ave., Plainfield

  • 92 St. Georges Ave. Rahway

  • 1246 Route 17, Ramsey

  • 920 Hamilton St., Somerset

