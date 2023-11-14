The Key to the Best Garlic Bread Is One Unexpected Ingredient

There are many things that are worth turning on the oven for, and garlic bread is probably at the top of that list. Crusty bread smeared with a buttery, garlicky spread and topped with gooey cheese — what’s not to love? While you can make garlic bread as simple as you want, my cheesy garlic bread has extra ingredients that take it to the next level.

This flavorful, cheesy baked bread is ready in less than 30 minutes. It’s perfect for midday snacks, plus you can even freeze it — so you can always enjoy garlic bread whenever you want.

Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe ; Food Stylist: James Park Credit: Photo: Alex Lepe ; Food Stylist: James Park

How to Make Cheesy Garlic Bread

Slice the bread: You can use any type of crusty bread, but I find that a loaf of Italian bread is the best option. It’s crusty on the outside with a light, fluffy interior. It’s also big enough to feed a crowd, which is a plus. Cut the bread in half, then into quarters so there are four big pieces.

Make the garlic butter: Many recipes call for a simple garlic butter mixture, but mine has a few surprise ingredients: mayonnaise, sugar, and scallions. Mayonnaise makes it extra creamy and helps toast the bread. A little bit of sugar balances the salty, garlicky flavors. Lastly, the addition of scallions adds savoriness. I swear, scallions are better than parsley on garlic bread!

Smear the garlic butter: Once you make the savory garlic butter, spread a thick layer of butter on top of the bread. To be honest, you can just eat it as it is, but it’s glorious after being baked.

Sprinkle with cheese: Use a blend of different cheeses, like Parmesan and mozzarella, for the ultimate cheese pull.

Bake it in the oven: Slide the bread into a 425ºF oven for 15 minutes or so, until the garlic butter and cheeses are fully melted.

Is it Better to Use Garlic Salt or Garlic Powder?

I recommend using garlic powder over garlic salt so that you can control the salt level. A little bit of garlic powder combined with raw garlic really brings out the garlicky flavor.

What to Serve with Cheesy Garlic Bread

You can serve this garlic bread alongside so many dishes. Here are a few suggestions.

Cheesy Garlic Bread Recipe

The secret to better garlic bread? Lots of cheese, a little bit of mayo (yes, really), and scallions.

Prep time 10 minutes

Cook time 15 minutes

Serves4

Ingredients

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, preferably European or Kerrygold

1 (8-ounce) loaf unsliced Italian bread

2 medium scallions

5 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/2 teapoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 ounces low-moisture shredded mozzarella cheese

3 ounces Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Place 1 stick unsalted butter in a small bowl and let sit at room temperature until softened. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 425ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Cut 1 loaf Italian bread in half horizontally with a serrated knife. Halve each piece crosswise for a total of 4 pieces. Place the pieces cut-side up on the baking sheet. Thinly slice 2 medium scallions. Reserve 1 tablespoon of the dark green parts for garnish, then add the remaining to the bowl of butter. Mince 5 garlic cloves and add to the bowl of butter. Add 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt to the butter. Smash and stir together until combined into a spreadable paste. Spread the garlic butter evenly onto the cut side of the bread. Grate 3 ounces low-moisture mozzarella cheese on the large holes of a box grater (about 1 cup). Grate 3 ounces Parmesan cheese on the small holes of a box grater (about 1 cup). Place both cheeses in a medium bowl and toss to combine. Sprinkle the cheeses evenly over the garlic bread. Bake until the cheese is melted and browned in spots, about 15 minutes. Garnish with the reserved scallions.

Recipe Notes

Make ahead: You can make the garlic butter mixture 3 days ahead and refrigerate in an airtight container. Let come to room temperature before using.

Storage: Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days or frozen for up to 6 months.