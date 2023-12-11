Kevin Sharkey’s Cocktail Commandments for Setting Up a Beautiful, Functional Home Bar for Entertaining

Set the bar high with these tips for a successful and memorable gathering.

It’s not unheard of for me to have a cocktail party for 75 to 100 people. I love to entertain, which is fortunate, given my job. But whether you host frequently or just for special celebrations—and if you invite 100 guests or just a few—having a well-planned bar is one of the most important parts of a successful party. The purpose of a bar is to welcome guests into your home, and to give them something that's going to be delicious, and make them feel comfortable and cared for. It's a sign of hospitality.

But as the heart of the party, a bar needs to be set up so that it functions seamlessly. All too often, people put out bottles, mixers, ice, and glasses, but don’t think it all through. Setting up a great bar is almost like staging a play—there’s what everyone sees on stage, but there’s also all the orchestration behind the scenes to make sure it all comes off without a hitch. And, of course, we want to make sure it looks beautiful.

Keep these tips in mind, and set the scene for a successful and memorable gathering.

Choose a Location for the Bar

Instead of using a bar cart or home bar, I prefer to designate my dining room table as the dedicated bar area. Everybody knows where it is, and it’s approachable—so guests can get in and out quickly. There’s also plenty of space at the table, so guests can really see all the options that are available.







Tips

Every home should have a Mr. Boston Official Bartender’s Guide. It’s great to have on hand if somebody wants to try something new. Or, if you want to argue over what goes in a drink, you’ll have the right book—the Holy Bible of cocktails—to settle the score.







Everything Looks Better Elevated

Martha Stewart video team, shot on location in our studios

Everything should serve a function at a party—but there are ways to make everything both functional and beautiful. A tip I learned from former Martha Stewart creative director Gael Towey is that everything looks better elevated on a pedestal, cake stand, or tray. Placing cocktail essentials like garnishes and bottles of spirits at different heights creates a barscape that is much more dynamic than everything laid out at one level. It not only looks beautiful, but helps guests to easily see what’s available.

Consider Your Glassware

Martha Stewart video team, shot on location in our studios

I always ensure that there are plenty of glasses available, but I also like to use the right type of glass for each cocktail. It may sound silly, but I respect the tradition of cocktails and would never want to undermine someone's enjoyment of a drink by serving it in the wrong glass.

That said, it doesn’t mean I have 18 different glasses on hand for every conceivable cocktail. Instead, I stock up on inexpensive straight-sided glasses (like these from CB2) that work for a multitude of drinks—whether on the rocks or straight up. They look good when they're lined up on a tray or on a platter, and best of all, I don't worry about them breaking, and they can go through the dishwasher. (They're good for beer pong, too!)

Embrace the Ice

Every bar needs ice, and having the proper cube just makes sense for certain cocktails. There are the big square ones, the large spheres, the shaved ice, and so forth, and with all the silicone molds that are available now, it’s easier than ever to have a variety of ice cubes on hand.

To make things a bit more special, you can choose an interesting or playful shape, or you can freeze fruit or edible flowers inside an ice cube. That's a little much for me, but it’s a fun idea when hosting kids.

Be Vigilant With Ice Buckets

I'm a big fan of ice buckets (mine are filled with Martha's Chard, of course), and I like a bucket to have a LOT of ice. It’s essential to keep replacing the ice throughout the party—there's nothing more depressing than a puddle of melted ice with a bunch of bottles clanking around in it. And be sure to include a set of tongs so people won’t need to use their hands to pick up the ice.

Go Classic With Garnishes

Martha Stewart video team, shot on location in our studios

Garnishes are an opportunity to bring color to the bar; citrus slices and twists, olives, cherries, and so on all look great on a bar in pretty dishes. But they also serve a function, because they enhance the cocktail—and because of that, I like to follow the rules and use the proper garnish. If a drink calls for a certain kind of olive, then that’s the kind of olive I will have on standby.

Let Juice and Mixers Have Their Moment

One thing you will never see on my bar is a carton of juice. I make sure all the juice is fresh-squeezed and served in pitchers. Likewise, there are no giant plastic bottles of tonic on the bar. Instead, I line up individual glass bottles of tonic and other mixers on a drinks tray. They not only look great, but they don’t have the opportunity to go flat.

Pack Some Punch

I like a punch or some other big-batch drink during the holidays so guests can help themselves. Punch can sometimes look a bit dowdy, but a pastel Champagne punch with different-sized balls of ice floating in it is really pretty—especially in a silver bowl. Everything is prettier in silver.

Remember the Cocktail Napkins—and Swizzle Sticks

Every drink should come with a cocktail napkin. For large gatherings, I place small, square trays of paper cocktail napkins throughout the space. For smaller gatherings, I prefer linen cocktail napkins; they are an easy way to elevate the drinking experience—and can be laundered and used again and again.

Another great companion for a cocktail is the swizzle stick. I love swizzle sticks! While they’re essential for keeping some mixed drinks stirred, shaken drinks and other styles don’t really need them. But for fun and decorative purposes, they pull their weight.

Honor the Bar Cloth

I can go on and on about my favorite sterling silver punch bowls, monogrammed ice cubes, and pretty cocktail napkins—but the reality is, the hero of any bar setup is a bar cloth. Spills are inevitable, as is condensation dripping off a big bucket of ice, so I set out a stack of damp, folded bar cloths on a silver dish or tray to keep the bar area clean. Having them available lets people know they’re ready to be used, and they can feel free to sop up any spills they might make.

Avoid Naked Wine Bottles

Martha Stewart video team, shot on location in our studios

Wine bottles should always have a scarf or cloth napkin wrapped around them to keep them from dripping all over the place. And if it’s red wine, I use a dark napkin so you can’t see the drips and stains.

Reconsider Dark Drinks

When hosting a larger crowd, I tend not to serve red wine or dark liquors and drinks, in case a spill happens. I don't really care about the mess, but I don't want anybody to be stressed out about spilling something.

In the end, remember that the bar’s main goal is to welcome someone into your home—and to do that effectively, you want it to be functional, and you want it to be beautiful. The priorities are in that order: Hospitality, functionality, and beauty.

Once you master that, it’s time to break out the flutes and celebrate—just make sure the ice in the bucket isn’t melted.

