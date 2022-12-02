Perk up for the holidays: Amazon's bestselling Keurig Mini is more than $30 off

The December holidays are a time filled with family, cheer... and exhaustion. If you're hosting the big event you'll want to start the day off with plenty of coffee to help you power through. One of the best discounts still available before the big day is this sleek Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, which is down to as little as $67— a sweet 33% off. Keurig’s slimmest coffee maker is perfect for people with tight kitchens or those who don't want to take up a big footprint on their counter, so it's no wonder that it's a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. The mini Keurig is just 5 inches wide, effectively making it the most versatile coffeemaker in terms of space. It’s also incredibly simple to use: Just add water to the reservoir, put in a K-Cup pod and press brew.

Keurig Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $67 $100 Save $33 Available in 8 fun colors to coordinate with any kitchen. It's an Amazon bestseller for a reason! $67 at Amazon

There are six different colors to choose from: black, red, pink, green, blue and gray — so you shouldn't have trouble finding an option that matches your kitchen's aesthetic and each one will brew you a delicious cup of coffee in just a few minutes. It has a removable drip tray that catches any spills and an auto-shutoff feature that will turn off the coffee maker 90 seconds after you last use it to help you save energy.

No water wasted

“I bought a knock-off which failed within a month and was hard to put the water in,” one reviewer admitted. “I replaced it with this and I am happy. It's well-made and easy to use. It takes time to warm up the water, but that is because you add the water before each use. Best of all it makes good coffee.”

This mini Keurig is an adorable addition to your kitchen, indeed. (Photo: Amazon)

Fast brewing

“This is the third Keurig I’ve owned and IMO, the best,” a brand fan wrote. “I bought this one for the office. It sits on my desk (love the space-saving design) and I use it daily. I use it primarily for coffee, but have also used it for tea — It will even work with no K-cup inserted for hot water. For a hot, fast, great-tasting cup of tea or coffee anytime, this is a great choice.”

Great for travel

One reviewer said: “Got really tired of crap motel coffee. Got this little number. Packs so easily into a travel bag. Makes very hot coffee, better than my standard unit. Very happy with it so far. No negatives.”

