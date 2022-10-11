Perk up: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Keurig Mini is just $50 for Prime Day — save 50%

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is on! The mega-retailer has slashed prices on tons of products across all categories, but some of the best deals are on kitchen gadgets. Whether you're looking to upgrade your knives or add a new immersion blender to your appliance collection, there are thousands of major markdowns afoot. And one of the most incredible bargains is on this sleek Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, which is only $50 right now — a sweet 50% off!

Keurig’s slimmest coffee maker is perfect for a tight apartment, dorm or hotel room, so it's no wonder that it's a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. The mini Keurig is just 5 inches wide, effectively making it the most versatile coffeemaker in terms of space. It’s also incredibly simple to use: Just add water to the reservoir, put in a K-Cup pod and press brew.

There are six different colors to choose from: black, red, pink, green, blue and gray — so you shouldn't have trouble finding an option that matches your kitchen's aesthetic and each one will brew you a delicious cup of coffee in just a few minutes. It has a removable drip tray that catches any spills and an auto-shutoff feature that will turn off the coffee maker 90 seconds after you last use it to help you save energy.

All mornings should be as simple and beloved as this coffee maker. (Photo: Amazon)

Check out what reviewers are saying:

Great for tight spaces like dorms

“I bought this for my niece who is going away to college. Dorm rooms are small and there’s not much room for anything,” a reviewer said. “The Mini K is cute, compact, and Keurig is a name I trust to get her through those long nights of studying”

No water wasted

“I bought a knock off which failed within a month and was hard to put the water in,” another reviewer admitted. “I replaced it with this and I am happy. It's well made and easy to use. It takes time to warm up the water, but that is because you add the water before each use. Best of all it makes good coffee.”

Great for travel

One reviewer said: “Got really tired of crap motel coffee. Got this little number. Packs so easily into travel bag. Makes very hot coffee, better than my standard unit. Very happy with it so far. No negatives.”

An adorable addition to your kitchen, indeed. (Photo: Amazon)

Fast brewing

“This is the third Keurig I’ve owned and IMO, the best,” a brand fan wrote. “I bought this one for the office. It sits on my desk (love the space-saving design) and I use it daily. I use it primarily for coffee, but have also used it for tea — It will even work with no K-cup inserted for hot water. For a hot, fast, great-tasting cup of tea or coffee anytime, this is a great choice.”

