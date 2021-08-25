Kerry Washington, 44, is ‘perfection’ in one-piece swimsuit: ‘Tuesday drip’

Kerry Washington is flawless.

-On Tuesday, the 44-year-old actress shared two sizzling photos showing herself enjoying time at the pool while rocking a brown leopard print onepiece swimsuit with a plunging neck by Dolce & Gabbana.

"Tuesday drip," she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans took to the comments to show how much loved the star's look.

"Omg," Mindy Kaling said.

"Come on, sis!" D-Nice wrote.

"This‼️" Lala Anthony commented.

"My gawd! You are perfection," a fan continued

"Oh just you on a Tuesday!! You betta slay!!!!" someone added.

Over the years, Washington, a mother of two, has talked about how she stays fit. In an interview with Elle in 2015, she admitted that she was a "pilates girl and I love to hike."

"I have a teacher named Julie Turner in LA and I've worked with her for years and she worked with me on Django. She works out with other girls on Scandal. I do juices and Kim Snyder's smoothies, but I try to keep it consistent year round," she said

In Women's Health she elaborated on her love for the method of exercise and how it changed how she viewed her body.

"As women, we live in this culture where it's like, 'You have to fix this.' Pilates has allowed me to be focused on my appearance and my health in ways that are not abusive or critical," she continued. "I've never met anybody who's taken Pilates and doesn't understand their own body better afterward,"

Washington has also talked about how she does not get on scales because it can cause unnecessary negativity. In addition to working out, she also is conscientious about her diet.

"My body is really sensitive so I'm very conscious of what I put in my mouth," she noted. "I try for the most part to eat things that are going to make me feel better, not worse."