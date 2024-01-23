Kering Just Paid Nearly $1 Billion for a Giant Building on N.Y.C.’s Fifth Avenue

Demetrius Simms
·2 min read

Kering is making big moves in the Big Apple.

The French luxury giant, which is the parent company of houses such as Gucci, Brioni, and Balenciaga, announced on Monday that it bought a new building in New York City for $963 million. Located on ritzy Fifth Avenue by the southeast corner of 56th Street, the site spans some 115,000 square feet and includes several multi-level retail spaces.

More from Robb Report

“This investment represents a further step in Kering’s selective real estate strategy, aimed at highly desirable locations for its houses,” the conglomerate said statement.

Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue have been recently gaining more luxury boutiques after dealing with a retail exodus over the past few years. Around one in 10 storefronts in Manhattan were empty in 2019, according to data gathered by the city council. The pandemic further exacerbated things, leading to record vacancy rates in some neighborhoods. Fortunately, the two streets are in the midst of a revival thanks to more reasonable rents, the influx of tourists, and a renewed interest in shopping brick-and-mortar. Louis Vuitton, Sotheby’s, and Chanel are just some of the major luxury players opening new locations in the area. In addition, Prada recently purchased a building on Fifth Avenue for $425 million. The Italian house had been leasing the five-story location since 1997, but decided to buy it due to its “high strategic value.”

Kering didn’t share which brands under its umbrella would be popping up in the new Fifth Avenue spot. Brioni, Pomellato, Balenciaga, and Ginori 1735 currently don’t have standalone retail spaces on Fifth, so are perhaps the ideal candidates.

In addition to the new Manhattan location, Kering recently snapped up prime properties on Avenue Montaigne and Rue de Castiglione in Paris. It also has landmark assets in Tokyo’s swanky Omotesando neighborhood and France’s flashy Hôtel de Nocé. Hopefully, the new acquisitions will help Kering get back in the black. The group’s revenue was $4.9 billion (€4.5 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, down 13 percent from $5.6 billion (€5.14 billion) in 2022. Well, they do say you have to spend money to make money.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • How African startups raised funding in 2023

    After defying the global funding slowdown of 2022, VC investments in African startups dropped considerably last year, mirroring the situation in other regions where capital taps were significantly turned off. Data trackers set the amount raised by African startups in 2023 at between $2.9 billion and $4.1 billion, from $4.6 billion to $6.5 billion in total funding the previous year. With equity funding becoming rare, several startups found it hard to survive, leading them to either cut down their teams or scale down operations and, in some cases, close shop.

  • The Morning After: Alphabet cuts jobs at its moonshot labs

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apple launches iOS 17.3, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 raises $2.5 million for cancer research, How Disney’s A Real Bug’s Life docu-series turns insects into giants.

  • Netflix earnings preview: Subscribers expected to surge amid ad tier momentum

    Netflix is set to report fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Here's what to expect.

  • The stock market took a long pause between record highs. History says this is great news.

    After going two years without a record close, history says the wait will be worth it for stock market bulls.

  • Sequoia backs Coana to help companies prioritise vulnerabilities using 'code aware' software analysi

    Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) juggernaut Sequoia is backing a fledgling Danish startup to build a next-gen software composition analysis (SCA) tool, one that promises to help companies filter through the noise and identify vulnerabilities that are a genuine threat. For context, most software contains at least some open source components, many of which are out-of-date and irregularly -- if at all -- maintained. This has led to all manner of security flaws, such as Log4Shell which impacted the open source Java logging framework Log4j and led to breaches impacting high-profile organisations such as a U.S. Federal agency which failed to patch the bug.

  • TurboTax maker Intuit faces FTC ban on advertising 'free' services

    The Commission found Intuit's actions to be misleading.

  • 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Review: Pricey but lovable off-roading crossover

    The Bronco Sport is versatile and well-suited for those setting out on outdoor adventures. It's much pricier than similarly sized rivals, however.

  • Amazon's fan-favorite leggings are on sale for just $19 (down from $29), today only

    Once you own a pair of these, you'll never shell out for those pricey alternatives again.

  • Open source vector database startup Qdrant raises $28M

    Qdrant, the company behind the eponymous open source vector database, has raised $28 million in a Series A round of funding led by Spark Capital. Founded in 2021, Berlin-based Qdrant is seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning AI revolution, targeting developers with an open source vector search engine and database -- an integral part of generative AI, which requires relationships be drawn between unstructured data (e.g. As per Gartner data, unstructured data makes up around 90% of all new enterprise data, and is growing three times faster than its structured counterpart.

  • Apple will pay artists more to have a spatial audio version on Apple Music

    Apple will pay additional royalties starting this month to artists if they have a spatial audio version on Apple Music, according to multiple reports. The company will pay up to 10% additional royalty if an artist has all their songs in spatial audio, per a report by 9to5Mac. The extra money doesn't depend on users playing the spatial audio version, though.