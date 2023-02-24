'Cocaine Bear' star Keri Russell swears by this wrinkle-erasing device — and it's on sale

Keri Russell's natural, ageless glow comes from a consistent skincare routine that includes daily use of the NuFace The Fix Line Smoothing Device, which is on sale at QVC with a free tube of serum. (Photo: Getty/QVC)

You probably remember Keri Russell as a cherubic, curly-haired 20-something on the hit WB show 'Felicity,' but these days, the actress, now 46, doesn't look much different. In her new movie, 'Cocaine Bear,' Russell shines as always — but this time, instead of her famous 'do taking center stage, it's her radiant, wrinkle-free skin. We all know Hollywood stars are in the business of looking ageless, and they all have their well-guarded beauty secrets. So what are Russell's?

Turns out her anti-aging skincare routine includes facials, thorough daily cleansing with Eve Lom Cleanser and a popular gadget called the NuFace The Fix Line Smoothing Device. In fact, the device has been her secret weapon for a while now. Russell told 'Shape' back in 2020 that the tool "really works, actually" and that she recommends it to all her girlfriends. The NuFace produces results because it uses gentle yet effective microcurrents to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in all the places you start to notice them pop up after 40: the forehead and around the eyes and lips.

We did a little more digging and found out that the NuFace The Fix Line Smoothing Device is actually on sale at QVC: an impressive $43 off — and it comes with a bottle of NuFace Fix serum thrown in! So if you come away from Russell's new film as impressed by her glowing complexion as we were, you know how to get ready for your own close-up.

QVC NuFace The Fix Line Smoothing Device with Fix Serum $99 $266 Save $167 The NuFace Wrinkle Smoothing Device and Fix serum work in tandem to give your skin a smooth, seamless appearance that's natural and youthful. First, apply the serum lightly with your fingers or a clean facial sponge. Then use the device in small, gentle swirls, around the eyes, mouth and forehead to target things like crow's feet and eleven lines. $99 at QVC

Just use the FDA-approved NuFace The Fix Line Smoothing Device for five minutes a day as part of your cleansing routine in the morning or at night, religiously, to see results. Created by an aesthetician, the microcurrent device has won a slew of awards from top-tier publications including 'Allure' and 'Glamour' in categories judged by both beauty editors and customers. And the Fix serum is the perfect conduit for the device's microcurrents.

"I just relax while watching TV and remove years from my face!" wrote one enthusiastic reviewer of the device. "Started using and seeing results within 2 weeks — plumper skin and fine lines around lips and eyes are smoothing out," another wrote.

"I have noticed a big difference in fewer than 60 days. The deep frown line between my eyebrows has greatly diminished. No Botox for me," wrote a five-star reviewer.

Russell's other go-to for looking so youthful more than 20 years after 'Felicity' went off the air is Eve Lom Cleanser, also available at QVC. She told 'The Cut' that she uses this cult-favorite product to wash her face every morning. "It just melts everything off, yet leaves my skin fresh and moist," she said.

QVC Eve Lom Cleanser Beauty experts have known about the magic of Eve Lom cleanser since its creation three decades ago. It contains a signature blend of aromatic oils to remove makeup, clean, hydrate and even exfoliate your skin. It even comes with a muslin cloth to work the product in and make sure every trace of dirt is gone. $55 at QVC

This 1.6-ounce tub of the creamy all-in-one Eve Lom balm cleanser is just $55 — pretty reasonable for a product of its stature. Customers have given it a coveted 4.8 overall star rating on QVC as well as rave reviews. One wrote, "It not only cleanses your skin, but the linen cloth just makes the whole process feel like you've been to the spa...this takes off even the most stubborn makeup with just a quick swipe of the cloth!"

Another chimed in, "I have worked in the skincare industry for many years and this is truly the best cleanser I have ever used. it's rich and luxurious and leaves your skin soft and supple."

Look, we're realistic: you may not have the same resources as a famous actress, but you can have the actual products Russell uses on a daily basis to care for her skin. A consistent routine does wonders for the condition of your complexion and for turning back the clock. And for a combined $155, you can invest in yours today and at least look like a million bucks.

And you don't even have to shell out that $99 for the NuFace all at once — nor the $55 for the Eve Lom. You can make five "Easy Pays" of $33 or $18.33, respectively. And if you're a new QVC customer, you can save $10 on your first order with the code SURPRISE.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

