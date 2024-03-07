Kentucky Kingdom to launch winter season in 2024. What we know

Kentucky Kingdom is treating fans to wintry fun this year as the amusement park will open for the holiday season with new attractions in 2024.

The winter season will start on Nov. 29 and include several new attractions, including more than 1 million lights and a Christmas land featuring a custom holiday light show. The park's Holly Jolly Junction area will include a 5D cinematic experience with the classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" Christmas special and reindeer games, and Santa Claus will be on-hand in a new Santa's Village area. Families will also be able to enjoy a 175-foot long snow tubing hill in the new Snow Zone.

People will be able to access all the fun with their Kentucky Kingdom Season Pass, according to the park's website.

Kentucky Kingdom will open to the public for its regular summer season on May 11.

More: Kentucky Kingdom, Six Flags: When do amusement parks open in 2024?

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom: What to know about new holiday event