Kendall Jenner’s teeth whitening pen is on Amazon — and it’s just $20

Any time a Kardashian or Jenner unleashes a new product, you can practically feel the little earthquakes of tapping and clicking fans trying to add it to cart before it sells out. These women are gorgeous and perfectly coiffed, so why wouldn’t we want to try what they’re into? If you’re curious and also happen to be in the market for teeth whitening products, you might be into Kendall Jenner’s Moon Teeth Whitening Pen. The good news is that you can get it on Amazon. The great news is that it’s just $20.

There’s a lot to like about this pen — especially if you've tried the goop and gadgets on the market right now. The good stuff can cost a lot and the bad stuff might leave you with aching teeth. But Amazon shoppers say the Moon Whitening Pen does a good job of cleaning up stains — and fast!

"A lot of my front teeth are built up with composite and there are little lines between the composite and real tooth that collect color," shared an impressed shopper. "After just a few times using this the lines have almost completely faded! It’s noticeably whitened my teeth after just a couple days."

Not only do shoppers love how it brightens their smiles, they also can’t get over the vanilla mint flavor.

"I am very much enjoying this product," raved a reviewer. "I've been using it for a couple of weeks now and it works very well and quickly. I've noticed in other whitening tools, the taste is very unpleasant, but this Moon Whitening Pen doesn't taste bad at all."

New year, new smile, thanks to Kendall. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers also gush about this teeth whitening pen’s portability while making them photo-ready.

"I love owning a product that I can depend on every single day to make my smile appearance 110% better," wrote an excited five-star fan. "I don't have to wait more than 30 seconds to see that my smile is whiter than it was before applying the Moon gel. I can keep it in my lunch bag, purse and pretty much carry it with me in my pocket if I needed to."

It has even won over quite a few skeptics.

"I am not a fan of anything Kardashian so when I received this I was skeptical," shared a shocked shopper. "THIS DOES ACTUALLY WORK!!! I have subscribed to get this product once every 6 weeks bc I can't go without it!"

"I was skeptical about this product because I have used other whitening products in the past and they irritate my teeth and cause sensitivity, but the MOON Teeth Whitening Pen did not have the same issue for me," shared another happy shopper. "In fact, it was way easier to use and whitened my teeth so quickly."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

