Kendall Jenner Steps Out in a Classic Model-Off-Duty Look in NYC

Even Kendall Jenner’s most casual looks are effortlessly cool.

The model and 818 founder has spent the past few days running around New York City, where she has worn a series of understated outfits that are perfect for early-fall dressing. For a lunch outing on Saturday, the star paired a plain white crop top with straight-leg, charcoal-gray jeans cinched at the waist with a black leather belt, which featured a golden buckle. She added a dark brown denim jacket and black leather loafers to tie the look together. Her accessories included rectangular sunglasses, tiny silver earrings, and a large black leather bag.

Robert Kamau - Getty Images

On Friday, Kendall was seen out and about promoting her tequila brand, where she wore a similar style of dark-wash jeans with a white sleeveless top with a high neckline. She completed the look with her go-to black leather loafers by the Row. Ever the minimalist, her only accessories were sleek tortoiseshell sunglasses, dainty earrings, and a gold bracelet.

The star also carried another ludicrously capacious bag, this one a tan leather duffle. She draped a cozy gray knit sweater with multicolored floral decorations over the bag, and would later put it on for a dinner date with boyfriend Bad Bunny.

Gotham - Getty Images

Kendall and Bad Bunny were also spotted on a date night last Wednesday, where the model wore the perfect no-fuss going-out top. She styled the silky cream-colored button-down with sleek straight-leg pants, and finished the minimalist look with glossy black pointed-toe heels, a slouchy leather shoulder bag, and small hoop earrings.

