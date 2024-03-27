Kelsey "Went Back and Forth" on If Daisy "Spoiled" Joey's Proposal for Her

The Bachelor has been teasing Joey Graziadei's "unprecendented" ending to us for eons, and honestly this time they pulled through because Daisy Kent's self-elimination was pretty wild!

ICYMI, Daisy ended things with Joey before he could break up with her—but waited to do it 'til right before his proposal to Kelsey. “The thing is, you’re not going to choose me," she said. "The last couple of days, I realized that, you know, you’re not my person and I know that you know I’m not. And as much as that hurts, I know you said you want the best for me, so I’m going to do what’s best for me and I’m going to go.”

Daisy also let Kelsey know her plans ahead of time, meaning Kelsey basically walked into the proposal knowing for sure Joey had chosen her. As for how Kelsey felt about it, apparently emotions were mixed.

Joe Amabile straight-up asked her about it on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, saying “This is one of the first times, I think, we’ve ever seen this on a season. But Daisy does come to you, Kelsey, and basically says, like, ‘I don’t think he’s going to pick me, so, like, I’m done.’ Was there a part of you that kinda wishes she didn’t do that? Do you feel like that might’ve spoiled the moment for you?”

In response, Kelsey said “I think that I went back and forth at the very beginning of, like, ‘Oh, you know, I really, I don’t know. Did I want that? Did I not?’ But at the end of the day, it’s what happened. And I know that she had really good intent and, you know, I think that it did take a little bit of the stress off my shoulders going in. So I do appreciate Daisy and I think that she’s a wonderful woman.”

Perfect answer!

You Might Also Like