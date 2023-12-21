Everyone Is Laughing At Kellyanne Conway's 7-Second Description Of A Democrat's Daily Schedule

I'm sure you remember Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump's former senior counselor.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

A clip of her describing the Democratic Party on Fox News is going viral because it's high-key camp:

Kellyanne: I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6th. The date never changes. And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion. pic.twitter.com/fffuat7BVR — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2023

Twitter: @Acyn

"I just think the Democrats wake up every morning and look at the calendar, the iPhone, the date says January 6, 2021. The date never changes," she says. "Then they get in an electric vehicle and get an abortion. I just described the Democratic party to you in seven seconds."

Fox

I mean, she kind of nailed it.

Twitter: @zachlarkin718

People are obviously finding the clip very funny.

this actually made me lol https://t.co/CqNwTBUfdf — Joey Hannum (@joeyhannum) December 20, 2023

Twitter: @joeyhannum

This person gleefully shared a picture of their abortion mobile.

I CAN PARTICIPATE THIS YEAR I GOT MY EV YESTERDAY https://t.co/3tBaKk3zkZ pic.twitter.com/VL1wsbydMz — John Michael Faught (@JohnMFaught) December 21, 2023

Twitter: @JohnMFaught

Another person shared their morning cup of coffee.

Twitter: @RyanMarino

The whole thing is so absurdly funny.

Twitter: @jstn_mchl

Because I needed a good laugh, here are some of the funniest reactions to the clip...

finally, the secret is out: this is why we are late to all our morning meetings https://t.co/goaypTu1ab — Alice Visocchi (@AliceinDCland) December 20, 2023

Fox/ Twitter: @AliceinDCland

wow I literally did all of this yesterday. https://t.co/fCBAnECTt9 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) December 20, 2023

Twitter: @RobertGarcia

How'd she know my weekday routine https://t.co/lPwusRfqRp — please be nice to patrick (@ruff_bluffs) December 20, 2023

Twitter: @ruff_bluffs

This is obviously incorrect. We stop at Starbucks first. https://t.co/GYqYmO0jvK — Jennifer Holdsworth (@HoldsworthJen) December 20, 2023

Twitter: @HoldsworthJen

All that before I go teach a class on Critical Race Theory https://t.co/6PYx3kGSs5 — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) December 21, 2023

Twitter: @lawindsor

Twitter: @theimmaculatelu

Don’t forget the cold brew, Kelly! https://t.co/AzQhqXwgEd — Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) December 20, 2023

Twitter: @MarkTMcDevitt

Twitter: @FreyaWaters34

Don’t forget about saluting the rainbow flag before leaving the house! 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/K78UqcvVlI — Flags For Good (@FlagsForGood) December 21, 2023

Twitter: @FlagsForGood

How did she get ahold of my schedule?? https://t.co/tzSGRPidW7 pic.twitter.com/o4b1xf73qk — orca supporter (@justmarahere) December 21, 2023

Twitter: @justmarahere

An IPhone, electric vehicle, AND an abortion? In this economy? https://t.co/Kdtdqa42pd — LaBEARfana (@Sandernista412) December 21, 2023

Twitter: @Sandernista412

And lastly...

New morning routine just dropped https://t.co/4cR7oSvKwV — cc (@ClareKarate) December 21, 2023

Twitter: @ClareKarate