Kelly Wolgamott talks travel at the Pure Michigan conference on tourism

The state’s leading tourism industry providers and officials traveled to the Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism, held in Kalamazoo this year, where I caught up with many of them on the move.

Kelly Wolgamott remembers the General Motors marketing slogan “People in Motion.” The career of Lansing’s former Oldsmobile marketing professional is now fully dedicated to motion in the way of travel…and people moving to Michigan.

“It starts with a06 visit," said Wolgamott, who is now leading the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s “Travel Michigan.” She added that "67% of leisure travelers find their home based on that visit. It is powerful.”

She’s been with the organization that created the internationally-acclaimed “Pure Michigan” advertising campaign for 12 years.

“We all know the emotional connection with the campaign, but it is all true data - the proof points - about the campaign and the value of what it’s doing for the state. The ‘Pure Michigan’ campaign entices visitors to Michigan to then work and live here.”

Liz Ware is a perfect example. She first came ashore in Michigan aboard a boat from her home in Chicago after living in Washington D.C., San Antonio and Montana.

“I am all-in on Michigan. I’m not going anywhere,” said Ware, who bought a home in Grosse Pointe. Her family purchased Mackinac Island’s Mission Point Resort, a historic, scenic property they’ve invested heavily in rejuvenating and remaking, with great success, over the past decade.

The Ware family also owns the Silver Birches home on Mackinac Island, and Liz still loves her ferry rides back and forth to the island, especially when the Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry goes under the famed Mighty Mac Bridge.

“It’s so cool to see that structure from underneath and the cars driving over it,” said Ware.

“Our bridge trips under the Mackinac Bridge run from 9:30 in the morning until noon,” said Eric Heffernan, manager of St. Ignace operations for Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry, an operation which endeavors to emulate a Disney-like experience. “It’s not just about the boat ride. We want guests to feel welcome from the minute you pull in. It stems from the Shepler family and their traditions.”

Shepler’s also moves to modernize. “We are researching a digital bag-tag system so ferry riders to Mackinac Island, like the airlines, so Mackinac Island passengers can easily track their bags.”

Ware serves on the Michigan Travel Commission and the new Michigan Hospitality and Tourism Alliance.

Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association does, too. “We meet with a bi-partisan hospitality and tourism caucus in the state legislature,” revealed Winslow. He listed Senators John Damoose, of Harbor Springs, and Kevin Hertel from the Detroit area, plus House members Will Snyder of Muskegon and Nancy DeBoer from Holland.

“Our goal is to build and protect tourism and restaurants in the state of Michigan. Michigan is an amazing place to live, but we need other people in the country to know it, also, by restoring the Pure Michigan campaign funding levels,” Damoose said.

Mackinac Island, which forbids cars, has an airstrip. Flying cars don’t land there yet, but Visit Detroit’s Chris Moyer, from the Motor City, says he’s seen prototypes of flying cars.

“Detroit is the home of American innovation -and I am not just talking about 120 years ago with the model-T, the first paved road and the first stop sign. We just built the first electric vehicle charging road and we’re working on drone technology. Mobility for Detroit now means the multi-faceted approach to getting people and ideas and goods where they need to be.”

Look skyward in Traverse City June 29 and 30 to see the U.S. Navy Blue Angel’s airshow over the 98thNational Cherry Festival, a major, weeklong affair.

“The air shows are free, but the secret is on Friday, June 28 from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. you can see the Blue Angels practice the same show with less crowds,” said Trevor Tkach, president of Traverse City Tourism and former executive director of the festival. “And there is no safer place to see an airshow than over water.”

While the Navy visits Traverse City, Patrick Perry, general manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton Lansing Hotel, is anticipating potential “eagle visits” from the Presidential candidates during this campaign season. He said he’d experienced working with the U.S. Secret Service on those when he managed a hotel in Traverse City.

Further south along Lake Michigan, Saugatuck’s mayor Lauren Stanton said USA Today named the watery town, with its summer Venetian Festival, dunes, quaint downtown streets, galleries, food scene and lakefront beaches second only to Stuart, Florida, among America’s “Best Coastal Small Towns.”

“We are thrilled to be nominated by a panel of experts and voted on by the readers. Saugatuck beat places like Newport Rhode Island; and Gulf Shores, Alabama and Key West said Stanton, a former news anchor who also owns the famed Red Dock Bar and Retro Boat Rentals.

