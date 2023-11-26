Kelly Rowland Revives the Cone Bra with Chainmail Heels at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Premiere

Kelly Rowland put a disco-worthy spin on an iconic fashion silhouette while supporting Beyoncé at the world premiere of her new concert movie, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.” The film, which documents the musician’s “Renaissance” world tour, debuts in theaters on Dec. 1.

Rowland arrived to the occasion in Beverly Hills on Saturday night in a pair of shimmering mules. The “Miss Kelly” musician’s set featured metallic silver uppers with thin stiletto heels and pointed soles, while disc-textured chainmail straps brought the pair a gleaming finish.

More from Footwear News

Kelly Rowland attends the world premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Nov. 25, 2023. Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

Rowland’s sleek style leaned into the current trend of embellished mules, which have grown in popularity following the return of high heels in the early 2020’s. Pairs in metallic and jewel-toned hues, complete with accents ranging from allover crystals to embossed textures, have been released from a wide range of brands in the fall and winter season — as seen in new collections from labels including JW Pei, Azazie and Gia Borghini.

A closer look at Rowland’s mules. Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood

The chainmail heels smoothly matched Rowland’s gleaming tiered dress for the occasion: a silver Jean Paul Gaultier number, styled by Kollin Carter. The former Destiny’s Child star’s sleeveless attire featured Gaultier’s signature cone-bra silhouette — a bodice with sculpted, pointed cups, most famously worn by Madonna. Her midi-length style, crafted from silver chainmail discs, was accented with diamond stud earrings, rings and bracelets for a bejeweled finish.

Kelly Rowland attends the world premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Nov. 25, 2023. Emma McIntyre/WireImage for Parkwood

Rowland’s shoe style is sharp and streamlined. The “Dilemma” singer often wears pumps and sandals on the red carpet from top brands like Kurt Geiger, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can be spotted in slides, sandals and lace-up boots. Rowland’s casual looks also include sneakers from Nike, Air Jordan and Converse. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed apparel and footwear capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics as well.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on trending news, celebrity style, collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Beyonce, Renaissance, film, movies, Renaissance movie, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Janelle Monae, Tia Mowry, Coco Jones, heels, high heels, platforms, sandals, boots, pumps

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Premiere Red Carpet: All The Celebrity Looks

View Gallery16 Images

Launch Gallery: Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Premiere Red Carpet: All The Celebrity Looks

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.