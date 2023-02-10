Kelly Ripa uses this mask to keep her lips ‘nice and juicy’ and it's on sale for $16
If you're on any form of social media, you've probably heard of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the lip treatment taken over Instagram and TikTok feeds alike, but it's also beloved by A-listers like Brooke Shields, Kendall Jenner, Sharon Stone, and Drew Barrymore. And Kelly Ripa is the latest celeb who has declared their love for the popular lip treatment, which is now on sale at Walmart!
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
The talk show host recently shared with Glamour magazine that it is one of her favorite products because it keeps her lips “nice and juicy.” While it's formulated to be an overnight treatment that smoothes and hydrates lips while you sleep, many people love it so much, they use it as a daily lip balm as well. The popular product comes in a .7-ounce tub with a silicone applicator, so your fingers won’t get sticky as you apply it.
The popular lip treatment applies smoothly and evenly and will leave your lips soft and shiny. Even better, it smells delicious! While the Berry flavor is by far the most popular, the brand also makes it in apple, grapefruit and mint. No matter which option you choose, they all use the same antioxidant-packed formula that's infused with vitamin C and the brand's patented technology to lock in hydration and prevent dry, flaky skin.
Celebrities aren’t the only ones who are fans of the Laneige Lip Mask. “This stuff is amazing,” raved one shopper.” I about fainted when I saw it for such a discount! After just a couple of applications, there is already a huge difference in the softness of my lips!”
“Best lip mask out there!! I put it on before bed and my lips are so soft in the morning. It feels great on too, like butter on my skin. I even use it as chapstick during the day in the winter months,” wrote another.
Normally priced at $21 a tub, you can snag one right now for just $16. We’re not sure how long the deal will last, so be sure to add it to your cart ASAP while you can still get it for such a steal.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
