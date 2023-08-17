Kelly Ripa Was Asked If She Plans to Leave "Live" Anytime Soon, and She Didn't Hold Back



For more than two decades, there has been no Live without Kelly Ripaas co-host. But will there ever be a time where she's not the face of the show? According to her, it's definitely possible.

In an interview published with The Purist, the TV personality opened up about what life is like co-hosting Live with her husband Mark Consuelos. When asked about her future on the show, Kelly got candid about the fact that she has thought about stepping away from daytime television after 22 years on the air. But as she explained to the outlet, while she has been presented with different opportunities over the years, she feels good about where she currently stands.

"I think the risk-averse quality I have is probably the reason I stayed with the same job for so long," she said. "Other offers come along, but I like to stick with what I know. I am very steadfast in everything I do, and so when you have me, you have me for life."

Despite the Live Wire author sharing how she intends to stay on as a Live co-host for the foreseeable future, she did hint that she thinks a lot about what life would be like away from TV. Although she didn't give an exact timeline of when she may retire, she did express that she's happy in her current position with her husband at her side.

"Having said that, I don't intend to work at this job for the rest of my life," she added. "I do talk about retirement with great interest, but right now I'm very happy, especially working with Mark."

Fans may remember that Kelly has had a number of co-hosts throughout her time on Live, including Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan. In April, her co-host Ryan Seacrest stepped away from Live after six years in order to continue hosting American Idol and take on Wheel of Fortune in September 2024.



Should the All My Children alum ever decide to leave Live, she does have lots of other projects in the works to keep her busy. In addition to her career as an author, she also hosts the Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, which drops new episodes every Wednesday.



