Kelly Ripa's favorite anti-aging cream is majorly marked down at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

There was once a time when Kelly Ripa, like most of us, had just one beauty secret: youth. But as she approached her 40th birthday, the actress and TV host decided a strict anti-aging skincare routine was necessary to maintain her radiance. Now that Ripa is 52 (going on 25), it's safe to say that routine is working! And one of the most indispensable products in her skincare stash is Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer, a night cream so coveted that ageless A-listers like Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham swear by it, too. The cult-favorite is currently on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — score the full-size (1-ounce) and travel-size (0.5-ounce) versions for $205 (was $272).

Nordstrom Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer Duo $205 $272 Save $67 One of the key ingredients in The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer is Augustinus Bader's proprietary TFC8 complex, an ingredient that promotes cell turnover to slow down the signs of aging. In the process, you'll notice smoother and more supple skin on a daily basis with fewer fine lines. $205 at Nordstrom

The host of Live with Kelly and Mark told Glamour that she embarks on her nightly skincare regimen about 30 minutes before bed, and each night without fail, she layers on the rich, creamy Augustinus Bader moisturizer, so recognizable in its royal blue bottle with gold accents. Although she's had other night creams in rotation, she says "this is the one I keep going back to. It's the one that really feels the most emollient."

There's a reason Ripa keeps returning to The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer's emollient feel: it's formulated with water-based ingredients suspended in oils to give it that very texture! When it comes to night creams, most of us want that pillowcase-ruining level of hydration, and that's just what Augustinus Bader provides with this top-shelf product.

It's not just Ripa who can't get enough of this anti-aging cream. Jennifer Aniston once revealed on Instagram that The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer is what her makeup artist relies upon to prep Aniston's flawless skin and help get it camera ready. Victoria Beckham loves Augustinus Bader products so much that she teamed up with the founder — who happens to be a medical doctor and professor — to formulate special skincare products using The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer's proprietary anti-aging ingredient, TFC8 complex.

Kelly Ripa's glow comes courtesy of a nightly skincare routine that includes the coveted The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer by Augustinus Bader at Nordstrom. (Photo: Getty)

In addition to restoring the supple, youthful glow of your skin, The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer also prevents free radical damage — a common cause of fine lines and age spots — with antioxidant properties. Let it soak into your face, neck and décolletage if you really want that star treatment.

This iconic cream is just as popular with Nordstrom customers, even converting some non-believers. "I was 100% skeptical of the hype associated with this product, but I felt compelled to try it. I’m a cell biologist and I’m very picky about what I use on my skin," one reviewer wrote. "I’m slowly starting to see permanent changes in my 55 year old skin. The biggest improvement came after I went on a long weekend vacation and forgot my usual skincare items — I used the Bader Rich Cream exclusively day and night and nothing else except my Elta MD sunscreen. A week later my skin is really unbelievably even-toned and hydrated. I’ve had at least three people comment on my impeccable skin in the past few days."

Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer truly holds its own among its peers, too, say fans. One explained, "I have skin that always behaves itself so I search for products which give me luminosity and a glow. This is the product! I use La Mer and La Prairie skincare but will be switching away from those brands to this. Absolute game changer in terms of giving a lit from within glow. Believe the hype — it’s real."

Another impressed customer gushed that the cream "made me remark 'oh my god' out loud...I'm astonished at how much this has transformed my skin...fine lines and wrinkles reduced greatly, more even skin-tone, skin firmer and lifted. This cream is the real deal and I shall never be without it."

Ready to give your skin the celebrity treatment it deserves? Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream Face Moisturizer Duo is available at Nordstrom now. Get it before it sells out!

