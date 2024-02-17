Kelly Osbourne says Ozempic is ‘amazing’ and people only ‘hate on’ it if they ‘can’t afford it’

Kelly Osbourne has come out in support of the Ozempic weight loss trend and thinks the drug is “amazing,” she recently told E! News.

“There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn’t as boring as working out?” Osbourne told E! News while on the red carpet for “Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala” on Jan. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Representatives for Osbourne did not immediately reply to a request for comment from NBC News.

Ozempic, a medication created to help Type II diabetes patients keep their blood sugar levels under control, has been all the rave in Hollywood, with a number of celebrities who don’t have diabetes taking it regularly to lose weight.

Osbourne told E! she doesn’t understand why some people are making the Ozempic craze such a big deal.

It could be because actual patients with Type II diabetes are struggling to get the drug themselves, which they need to manage their chronic illness. Demand for Ozempic has reached new highs as everyone is trying to get their hands on the medication, NBC News previously reported.

Osbourne is convinced critics only “hate on” using Ozempic for weight loss “because they want to do it,” she told E!

“And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can’t afford it,” Osbourne said, according to E! News. “Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive but it eventually won’t be because it actually works.”

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images)

Her comments come in direct contrast to how her mother, Sharon Osbourne, feels about using the drug for weight loss.

After being on Ozempic for weight loss for nearly a year, Sharon Osbourne told the Daily Mail in November that she couldn’t “stop losing weight” after dropping 42 pounds.

Sharon Osbourne said “You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous,” according to the Daily Mail. She also offered a warning: “Don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy.”

Some Ozempic users told NBC News last month that they similarly dropped tons of weight while on the medication. While that is the end goal for some, studies have shown that most patients who go off of Ozempic or its sister medication, Wegovy, will regain the weight.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com