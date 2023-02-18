Kelly Osbourne shares rare insight into her life as a mom

Kelly Osbourne is getting real about raising an infant. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kelly Osbourne is sharing a relatable parenting experience.

The singer, 38, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sleepless selfie. She snapped the pic after she had been up all night caring for her almost 2-month-old baby, Sidney, whom she shares with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

"Can you tell I have been up all night with a screaming baby?" Kelly wrote on the photo, which featured her lavender hair in subtle waves. She also included the hashtag #ILoveBeingAMum.

Kelly Osbourne is sharing the ups and downs of parenting.

While Kelly has remained mum about her parenting journey thus far, her parents have managed to let a bit more information slip out to the press. In January, her mother Sharon Osbourne revealed the news of the baby's arrival, as well as his name, during an episode of her TV series The Talk, People reported.

"Sidney," Sharon proclaimed, adding that mother and son are "doing so great, so great. She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."

However, Kelly wasn't so thrilled her mom revealed that information to the world. In an Instagram Story post, she went into further detail about maintaining her family's privacy.

"I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information about my baby," Kelly wrote.

Back in October, Kelly told Entertainment Tonight that her father, Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, had shared news about the baby's gender before she wished it would be public.

"I mean, he's told everyone...the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to," Kelly said. "And I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,' but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first — out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

While she's not always pleased with her parents' loose lips, Kelly credits them for their nonstop support. She told ET they have been "incredible and been with me every step of the way on this journey," which was complicated by her boyfriend's busy schedule touring with his band, Slipknot.

"So, he's hardly been here, so, every milestone I've kinda gone through with my dad, and he's been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing. I'll walk into the room and he'll go, 'Wow, you're big.' And I'm like, 'Thanks, Dad.'"

The news of her pregnancy wasn't the only celebration for Kelly last year. In May of 2022, she celebrated 1 year sober.

“What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!”

