Kelly Clarkson Wore a Kristin Juszczyk Puffer Vest to the Super Bowl—and It's Already One of the Cutest Outfits

Among the A-listers at the 2024 Super Bowl? Kelly Clarkson, who is taking a break from her Las Vegas residency to cheer on the San Francisco 49ers.

Before the game, Clarkson posted her look—a Super Bowl-themed vest layered over a long-sleeve black shirt, paired with black leggings and white sneakers—to Twitter/X, thanking the designer, Kristin Juszczyk.

“Shout out to Kristin Juszczyk for this amazing vest!” Clarkson wrote. “I’ve been wearing it all weekend while doing my shows in Vegas! It’s so cozy and I’m loving all your designs you’ve been making much love!"

Although the vest is team-agnostic and lists both the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, the singer and TV host shared that she's still rooting for one team: "Since my Cowboys didn’t make it, let’s go 49ers!”

The same vest was auctioned off before the big game (with proceeds benefitting National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.), though it's unclear if Clarkson was the winner of the auction, or if another piece was made.

Juszczyk's designs have been somewhat of a viral sensation this NFL season, especially after Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes wore jackets she designed to the January 13 Chiefs-Dolphins game.

“The NFL world is such a family, especially with the females. We all support each other,” Juszczyk told Glamour, adding that Mahomes in particular has worn her designs over the years. “She was interested in having me make her a jacket. So I just reached out and I shot my shot and I said, ‘Hey, I would absolutely love to get one to Taylor, if there’s any way you could pass it along. Absolutely no pressure, I don’t expect her to wear it, I just would be honored to gift it.’”

Sure enough, Swift wore the piece—and the crowds went wild. Now, Juszczyk officially has a licensing deal with the NFL, and her Instagram has amassed 1 million followers.

It seems her designs also caught the eye of Kelly Clarkson—and we wouldn't be surprised if she dresses more attendees at this year's Super Bowl.

