Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Strict Parenting She's Following When Raising Her Kids

Kelly Clarkson doesn't shy away from talking about life as a mom, and most recently, she opened up about a specific rule she has for her two kids, River Rose, 9 and Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7.

When speaking to People for their January 6 cover story, The Kelly Clarkson Show host revealed that River and Remy aren't allowed to have social media. What's more, she has a pretty relatable reason for why she made the rule for them.

"That can be really hard on kids in general, but especially kids with parents in the public eye," she explained to the outlet. "So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it]."

While The Voice alum admits that the kids having no social media may work right now, there's always a time when things may change... especially when they're in the care of their father, ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

"My daughter was like, 'Well, what if Dad lets me?' I’m like, 'Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that,' Clarkson added. "Right now he’s not letting them do it either. I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no."

But that's not all she said on the subject of motherhood. In a video uploaded on People's Instagram, Clarkson detailed the highs and lows of being a single mom.

"I can be hard on myself as a mom, but I think I'm doing a good job," she said. "I like that they’re independent, but I’m adamant about my schedule, making sure I’m there as much as I can be. There’s no perfect parent; I’m definitely screwing up my children somehow! But I’m doing my best."

Upon seeing the short clip, this led many to voice to Clarkson on how she's raising her kids. "You summed it up well. You are doing a fabulous job," one person wrote on Instagram. "Love this," another agreed. "Parenting is a very difficult job. You can only do the best you can. It’s most important that they feel loved. ❤️," a different follower added.

Bravo, Kelly!

