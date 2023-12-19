Fantasia Barrino and Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Bond Over How Much They Hate Re-Watching 'American Idol'

Truly there's nothing like losing a full hour of your workday (whoops) to old YouTube clips of American Idol, but apparently winners Kelly Clarkson and Fantasia Barrino are...not fans of the re-watch!

Fantasia showed up on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the pair instantly bonded over their mutual distaste for watching themselves on the competition show.

In response to Kelly asking Fantasia if she ever checks out old clips, Fantasia said "I do, you know a good glass of wine always sends me back, I kid you not. My husband's here. I will literally go back. I don't know if you're like me, I hate watching myself with a passion. But if I've had a good glass of cab..."

Meanwhile, Kelly said "I haaate watching myself," and joked, "there's not enough wine in the world to...like literally, I watched it. I watched it and I found...dude if I got through that I can do anything. Anything! Anything! I was like, I did that. And it was hard. I was tired. Anyway! Let's do another short commercial break everybody!"

Truly lol. And before we go: reminder that Kelly won the very first season of American Idol, while Fantasia won the show's third season. She's currently starring in The Color Purple, which hits theaters on December 25 and has already earned her a Golden Globe nomination!





