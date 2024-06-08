Kelly B. Todd organizes fundraisers to improve services

Jun. 7—Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-Muscular Foundation hosts fundraisers to provide therapeutic services for children and teens.

The center offers physical, speech and occupational therapy to assist its patients in reaching their full potential.

As a non-profit, families in the northeastern and eastern areas of Oklahoma can receive care without cost. Fundraisers and donations are necessary to fully support their patients from 0-21 years old.

"It's just really important that everybody feels like they can be involved," executive director Patti Mitchell said. "We are a family because that's what the point is."

Fundraisers cover about 25% of services for children who can't afford it otherwise. The rest is paid for by insurance, donations and grants. Without charging a copay, Mitchell said they have to raise funds to make up the difference.

A sponsorship from Legacy Buildings led the foundation to its recent fundraiser: purchasing raffle tickets for the chance to win a carport.

"Grant funding and fundraising, it's pivotal to what we're doing," CFO John Engelbrecht said.

The center will host a Night in the Tropics event in August. This will include entertainment, celebrities, a raffle and auctions. VIP corporate sponsorships will receive additional perks.

"We have a lot of really great things planned, but we don't want to tell them what everything is just yet," Engelbrecht said. "That's kind of the mystery of it."

Mitchell said to wear fancy beach attire and flip flops because there will be toes in the sand.

Engelbrecht said the events provide families with an outing they can enjoy, while also having access to assistance.

"I think what a lot of people don't understand is when you have a child with disabilities, especially the disabilities that our children have, life becomes difficult," Mitchell said. "A lot of people aren't acceptable to putting up with that, so it's a night out with your kids where you're included and the kids are included."

To keep the foundation functioning at its best, Engelbrecht said it's focusing on spreading awareness and fundraising.

"One thing we want to drive is 100% of every contribution, every donation goes into our services and awareness and inclusion activities," Engelbrecht said.

Fundraisers, grants and sponsorships have enhanced the facility as they added an accessible kitchen to teach patients cooking skills and conduct sensory activities.

"It's designed for giving them the opportunity," Mitchell said. "We will just keep expanding the services."

Mitchell said their plans for future expansion can't happen without funding.

"We're not trying to knock on your doors," Mitchell said. "We're just trying to keep this place going and keep the services going."

Raffle tickets for the carport and VIP passes for the Night in the Tropics can be purchased at the foundation. A new website at kellybtodd.org will launch soon where events, services and contact information can be found.