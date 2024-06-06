Keller Pointe celebrates two decades of providing entertainment, recreation to community

Two decades ago city leaders in Keller got straight to the point.

They were looking for a way to bring a state-of-the-art recreation facility to their town.

Typically, this would result in a tax increase to pay for such a place.

However, the folks in Keller had another idea. Why ask residents for more tax money when the place could pay for itself?

As a result, The Keller Pointe was created. Twenty years later, the 90,000-plus-square-foot facility at 405 Ruth Snow Drive is still providing entertainment, recreation and more to young and old throughout the Fort Worth area.

“At the time, the City of Keller envisioned a state-of-the-art recreational facility to bring the community together through fitness and fun as they did not yet have one,” said Michael Beaver, manager of The Keller Pointe. “In order to do so without placing the burden on the taxpayers, the idea of a full cost recovery facility was born in the form of The Keller Pointe.”

The facility, which opened in May of 2004, was hailed by city leaders as it was believed to be the first of its kind in Texas, one which is fully self-supporting without help from the city or additional taxes to residents.

“The Keller Pointe does not use any tax dollars from the citizens of Keller. The facility is 100% cost-recovery, meaning it operates solely on the funds generated through memberships and programming,” Beaver explained.

Memberships are available on yearly, monthly and day-pass basis.

On Saturday, The Pointe is hosting a 20th anniversary party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The come-and-go event, a way of saying thank you to the folks who have kept it going and popular, will feature various vendors, activities, a live band and a message from Mayor Armin Mizani at 11 a.m.

More than a water park

Beaver noted The Pointe offers much more than just a water park and indoor/outdoor aquatic facility, which are, admittedly, among its most popular features. For example, there is a spacious cardio and weight floor and two full-sized basketball courts — which can also be used for volleyball.

Young volleyball players enjoy playing together at The Keller Pointe, the city’s large recreation center created 20 years ago.

And, of course, what would a rec center be without including one of the most popular and fastest growing sports in the country.

“We just had our basketball courts re-stripped to include three pickleball courts,” Beaver said.

Additionally, The Pointe offers rental space for events and it hosts a wide variety of its own special events throughout the year. These include activities such as:

Electric Egg Hunt, which includes a black-light concept.

Underwater Egg Hunt

Doggie Dunk, on the last day of summer (Sept. 7 this year). Bring your pooch and enjoy a day at the pool with your best friend.

Autumn AquaFest, the aquatics center becomes a ghostly delight (Nov. 1 this year).

Breakfast with Santa.

Fit City Challenge, residents team to compete with the cities of Southlake and Coppell annually to see who has the most fit citizens.

They also offer full and half-day camps.

Fitness training opportunities, ranging from aquatics to personal training in the gym.

“The Keller Pointe is more than just an aquatic and workout facility. It’s a community hub where people can connect,” Beaver said.

Youths participate in martial arts at The Keller Pointe, which is celebrating 20 years of existence.

Wide popularity

Beaver said The Keller Pointe attracts people from all over the area, not just its home city.

“Its family-friendly environment and our award-winning programs and activities make it a popular destination,” he said.

Mizani added that The Pointe’s popularity is good for other parts of the city as well.

“For the last 20 years, The Keller Pointe has been an outstanding amenity for both Keller residents and neighbors from area communities looking for a facility that serves all ages at competitive rates,” he said. “It’s more than a fitness and aquatic destination, though. It’s something special, a community amenity that drives people to the Town Center area and aligns perfectly with our vision of being Texas’ Most Family-Friendly City.”

The Keller Pointe, a 90,000-plus-square-foot facility, has both indoor and outdoor swimming areas among its many recreational amenities.

Growing with the community

Since 2004 the population of Keller has grown from just under 35,000 to more than 45,000 today, placing it among the fastest-growing segments of North Texas. It could be said The Keller Pointe is among the reasons folks are choosing the city as a relocation destination.

The Pointe has grown as well as the city. For example, in 2016, the facility was expanded to increase the fitness floor size, and in 2020, the locker rooms were renovated.

The indoor pool also underwent a makeover in 2022. The construction added 3,500 square feet to the existing square footage, making the current indoor total just under 44,000 square feet.

And, Beaver said, as Keller continues to grow, The Pointe will expand alongside it, be it in size, activity opportunities, or both.

“The Keller Pointe is always looking for ways to improve and stay current with the latest trends,” he said.

But not at the cost of taxpayers.