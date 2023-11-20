Keke Palmer Just Debuted Honey Blonde Hair

And the perfect bouncy blowout.

The one thing Keke Palmer will always do is switch up her hairstyle. The actor regularly tries different looks—never the same thing twice—switching from mall goth blue highlights to a formal French twist, a purple buzz cut, Marilyn Monroe-inspired beehive, and fiery red faux locs with ease. However, one of the things we rarely see on the star is anything blonde.



It's not that she has never been a blonde; the aforementioned Marilyn Monroe style was an icy white-blonde moment, but that was a rarity compared to the other shades she regularly plays with. But November 19 was different.



For the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards in Hollywood, Keke walked the red carpet in a brand new honey blonde hair color that we can't stop staring at.



Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic/Getty

In typical Keke fashion, her hair was styled to perfection. Traveling just under her shoulders, the look was full of loose waves, volume, and life—the shampoo-commerical bounce was perfectly captured in the photos of the event. The color had and ombré effect, with the honey blonde shade starting a few inches from the roots and taking up the bulk of the top layer. Underneath were some shades of deep brown and darker blonde, adding dimension and depth.



Palmer is the third celebrity this week to try to a honey blonde color. Over the weekend, Rihanna made the big switch, and before that, Kim Kardashian debuted to a similar beige blonde shade. Maybe it's the cool weather that has inspired the girls to bring some warmth to their hair; who knows? Whatever it is, the change is looking good for everyone.



Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

To debut the new look, Palmer's makeup was painted to perfection. Her skin was matte and sculpted with a noticeable blush, adding color to her face. Her undereyes were bright, as were the high points of her face. She had a glossy, pink lip that was lined with a slightly darker matte color. Then, her eyes completed the glam—a soft, smoky eye with a long, faint wing for drama and a shiny white inner corner.



She paired the hair and makeup with a classic little black dress, which was accessorized with big gold hoops, black pointy-toed heels, and a handful of rings. The finishing touch? An abstract French nail look with silver tips and gems on top.

