Keke Palmer, 28, gets candid about her struggle with adult acne: 'I'm tired of it. I'm done with it'

Keke Palmer has some questions for plastic surgeons.

The Nope star, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts on going under the knife — and asked why there was not a plastic surgery procedure that cured adult acne.

“I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing, OK? They can give you a boob job, above the muscle, under the muscle liposuction, a tummy tuck, a BBL, they can even implant muscles. I mean, the list goes on, but they cannot figure out how to clear up somebody's acne?” she posed. “All these years and all these inventions, you can't figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my ass and put it on my face?”

She joked, “I’m tired of it. I’m done with it. People out here with adult acne are struggling, and you haven’t figured out that cure? I’m done.”

In her caption, the Nickelodeon alum wrote, “I woke up and chose VIOLENCE. We want the QUICK FIX as well… My homegirl’s walking out the hospital with a DONK same day. I want INSTANT results too, WHATS TEA??? All these years!! Plastic surgeons, y’all wanna know where the real money at? IN CLEARING UP ACNE. Enough with all the hard work of having to find the PERFECT diet and trying to get an expensive facial every other day. Give us the plastic surgery we’re begging for, and make it possible for black skin as well… I need the dual love.”

This isn’t the only time Palmer has spoken out about her struggles with acne. In December 2020, Palmer revealed on Instagram that she was diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), which causes acne as well as facial hair. In a November 2021 interview on The Tamron Hall Show, she explained what it was like to learn she had the hormone condition.

“It answered a lot of questions, not only to why I had acne, but why I grew hair on my face, or under my chin. I had like a little beard going on that I had to shave every couple of days,” she said. “I started to zero in on the fact that, to deal with acne past puberty the way that I did, there had to be something deeper going on. That’s when I came upon PCOS, and also things I had to change in terms of my diet.”

In a June interview with People, the Scream Queens alum shared why she often shows unfiltered photos and videos of her skin with her social media followers.

"Because of social media and what we look at as aesthetically pleasing, a lot of times it can make it seem like the norm is to have perfectly clear skin," Palmer noted. "But everybody's skin isn't totally clear like that. It's just not normal. And so I think normalizing textured skin and imperfections on skin is important."

