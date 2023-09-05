Keith Urban Shares Funny Jimmy Buffett Story During Impromptu Musical Tribute To The Late Legend

“Such an honor to know him and a huge loss.”

John Shearer/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Keith Urban took time during his Saturday night performance in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to pay tribute to music legend Jimmy Buffett, who died the night before at the age of 76.

“I want to just take a second to acknowledge the passing of an incredible musician... Jimmy Buffett,” Urban said in a video shared to his Instagram. “I was shocked today to hear about that.”

The country crooner then told a story about a special night he and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, shared with Buffett in the Caribbean a few years ago.

“I was immediately thinking about a time that we got to go down to St. Barts and we got an [invitation] from Jimmy to go and have dinner with him and his wife,” Urban recalled. “ When we were down there, Jimmy said to me ‘man, you should grab your guitar. There’s a bar in town and I’m sure if we take our guitars they’ll let us sit in.’ So, here’s me and Jimmy carrying our guitars down the street in St. Barts and we go to this cool bar and we sang a couple of songs.”

“Such an honor to know him and a huge loss, but an incredible legacy of music he’s left behind,” the Grammy-winner added.

Urban then treated the crowd to two of Buffett’s most famous songs: “Come Monday,” which he said was one of the first songs he ever learned on guitar, and “Margaritaville.”

“I love you Jimmy Buffett!” he called out when he was finished.

A statement from Buffett’s family revealed that the “Bama Breeze” singer quietly battled Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for the last four years.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs,” a message shared on his social media pages announced. “He lived his life like a song til the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”



Read the original article on Southern Living.