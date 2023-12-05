Why you can trust us
'Keeps my coffee piping hot all day!' 1,700+ shoppers love this mug warmer, on sale for $21

Patrick Hearn
·Deals Writer, Tech
Updated
1

Unless it's specifically meant to be cold brew, cold coffee can take a hike. Few things in life are worse than reaching for a hot cup of joe and taking a sip of blech. But with this coffee mug warmer, lukewarm beverages are a thing of the past. All you have to do is put your mug on the pad, and it'll keep it at a perfectly drinkable 131 degrees. Best of all? It's just $21 at Amazon, down from its usual price of $26.

Why is this a good deal?

Normally $26, you can score this coffee saver for just $21 by combining the Amazon Prime discount with the 10% on-page coupon.

Why do I need this?

The cool thing about this warmer is that it uses a gravity induction switch, which is a fancy way of saying that it turns on automatically when it detects weight. (Make sure to use a mug, though! Some users said a teacup wasn't heavy enough to trigger it.) Conversely, it'll automatically turn off when the mug is removed.

Another plus? At just 5.5 inches across, it won't take up a lot of space on your desk. Just plug it in and let it go to work. Whether you fill your mug with the finest Sumatran blend you can get your hands on or you shell out for Kopi Iuwak, your beverage will stay warm and enjoyable for a long time.

coffee mug warmer
Real talk: Coffee's too important to let it go to waste. Here's how to prevent that.

What reviewers say

"Hot coffee coming your way!" said a shopper who gave the warmer a perfect five-star review. "This was a gift for my husband, who works at home. He often gets sidetracked working, then finds his coffee cold. Not anymore with this warmer! He’s thrilled not to have to microwave his coffee and wonders why he hadn’t thought of getting one before," said one customer.

"It's small gizmos like this one that can make a difference in enjoying your morning," raved one very happy reviewer. "I can only have one cup of coffee a day, and now with this coffee cup warmer, I can take my time and enjoy. Keeps coffee nice and hot, as well as, of course, any liquid you put in your mug."

The coffee warmer is durable, too. This user said. "I generally wait at least six months to a year to write reviews because it never fails: The second you write one, something goes wrong. I've had this warmer for over a year now, and I can honestly say I LOVE IT! I love that I don't have to push a button or move a switch. It's ON when I put my mug on it and it's OFF when I remove my mug. It keeps my coffee piping hot all day! After one year, I still highly recommend this warmer."

It's on sale right now, and it'll revolutionize your morning routine.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

