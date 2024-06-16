Keeping it cool: 6 ways to save $$ on energy this summer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Folks will be cranking up their air conditioners in mid-Michigan all through this week–and with good reason.

But what about that energy bill?

Consumers Energy has suggested six ways to save on energy this summer:

Refresh your AC filters . Clean or replace them once a month, so your AC will run more efficiently.

Install a Smart Thermostat. Many of these will automatically adjust the temperature at the best setting in order to save energy.

Adjust your AC: Raise your thermostat 5 degrees for eight hours. Doing this from 2-7 p.m. will maximize your savings, Consumers says.

Postpone Your Chores. Wash your dishes or laundry after 7 p.m.–in off-peak hours.

Swap out your lights : Replace old, incandescent light bulbs with LEDS. Start with your five more-used bulbs.

Plug into a Smart Strip. Plug your electronic devices into a smart power strip to prevent them from using energy when they’re off or in standby mode.

