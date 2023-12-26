Keep your powder-room products organized on your 2024 vacay with this bestselling tote — now over 30% off

Space is limited when you're on the road, and that's why keeping things tidy is so key. But while you could toss your shampoo, makeup, nail clipper and other powder-room necessities in plastic baggies and hope for the best, having an actual travel organizer bag makes this process so much more efficient. And, of course, it looks better, too. Good news, then, that as part of its ongoing Winter Sale, Amazon has slashed the price of Bagsmart's top-rated toiletry travel bag.

Why it is a good deal?

At $20, you're enjoying a 33%-plus markdown, and if there's one thing we know from hard-earned experience, it's that when you wait till high travel season (late spring into summer) to secure accessories like this, bargains are not so easy to come by. Our advice? Grab this deal now.

Why do I need this?

Toiletries are one of those things you definitely don't want rolling around with your clothes, just in case of spills. The BagSmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook gives you four sections of zippered pockets where you can stash your shampoo, body wash, makeup and more. The whole thing is water resistant — a nice touch with a toiletry bag — and has a pretty quilted exterior. Choose from a medium or large size in a range of colors, including black, teal, navy and yellow.

This widely popular bag has an army of fans. "I'm a frequent traveler for business and have burned through countless (cheaper) cosmetic/toiletry bags bought at places like Target, etc. so wanted something with better organization, access and more compact. This is it!" one of nearly 10,00 five-star reviewers said. "Love how it keeps everything in place. Plenty of room for cases/bottles of all sizes, plus skin-care and makeup products. Hoping this will last years."

Said this frequent flyer: "This holds everything two people need for at least a 10-day trip. I used to take three smaller cosmetic bags plus a Ziploc plastic for TSA. No more clutter on a counter in the bathroom; just hang it up on the door."

"This ... is the BEST! It is absolutely unbelievably durable," gushed a third, who added a caveat. "I LIVE THIS TOTE! And yes, it is compact enough to fit into your luggage without taking up too much room. I must inform you, even though I love this bag, the straps to hold bottles in place aren’t the best. It is possible your small bottles will slip right through, but overall the straps do an okay job keeping your body wash, lotions, and larger bottles in place."

If you're intrigued by that ingenious offering — and you should be — you may want to have a gander at these other Bagsmart products.

You don't need a ton of space to store your jewelry, but you do need an efficient way to keep it organized. The BagSmart Travel Jewelry Organizer features five different zones: One for rings, another for earrings, a necklace strap, a visible zip pouch and a long zip pocket, so you can stash just about anything inside without worrying about tangles. A quilted exterior — choose from nine different colors — and envelop flap make for an overall pretty look.

"This is the perfect way to organize all of your jewelry pieces when traveling," a happy customer said. "It is compact yet holds a lot. Keeps necklaces from tangling and rings from getting lost. Perfect for plenty of bracelets as well. Love it!"

All that tech you travel with takes up room in your suitcase, and it can be annoying (and time-consuming) to fish around in your bag, looking for your phone charger, when you finally arrive at your destination. Enter the BagSmart Electronic Organizer. This organizer offers several compartments, including a mesh zippered pocket, five elasticized mesh segments and segmented pockets to hold all your gear. The whole thing zips up in a quilted case in either teal, black or pink.

"Love this case! I’m on the road for work quite a bit, plus now I work from home 2x/week so this comes in very handy," a satisfied customer said. "It has enough padding that I feel comfortable storing my external hard drive in it. Because one side has a bit if depth, this case can actually hold quite a lot in addition to what fits in the loops and pockets."

But wait — there's more! Behold these Bagsmart bargains...

