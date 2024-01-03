Keep your hands toasty with these rechargeable warmers — they're 40% off during Amazon's Winter Sale

With a snowstorm threatening to hit the northeast and winter on our collective doorstep, a reminder: Hats and gloves can take us a long way to staying warm outdoors, but they're of limited use when temperatures dip below freezing and you still want to take a hike, walk the dog or attend football games. Luckily, Amazon has a hot deal on a problem-solving gadget that will keep your hands toasty for hours. These Innopaw Hand Warmers are on sale for $30 for two, down from $50 — that 40% off.

Why is it a good deal?

This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on these, but it's close! (As in, within $2 close.) Getting 40% off is nothing to scoff at — and keeping your hands from that bone-deep chill is pretty darn priceless.

Why do I need these?

Some of us are not made for cold weather. In fact, some of us should get a prize for living through winter every year. We're the ones whose hands are perpetually cold, no matter the weather. But when it's frosty outside, our fingers turn into icicles. Are you that someone? If so, these little rechargeable hand warmers will make winter much more tolerable.

They're small enough to fit in the palm of your hand or a pocket, so they're easy to use and carry when you're out and about. Each hand warmer in the set comes with a USB cable for charging. They're also magnetic, which holds them together until you are ready to separate them into each hand. (Pro tip: You can also use them as battery packs so that no matter where you are, you have a way to juice your phone.)

Winter is here. Our advice? Get your mitts on a pair of these hand warmers ASAP. (Getty)

What reviewers say

"I do a lot of things outdoors," reported one of more than 2,400 five-star fans. "I play disc golf and I deliver mail. So keeping my hands warm is crucial. This hand warmer is great. I took them to work with me and kept them on all day. Lasted six and a half hours on the low setting."

"They double as a portable charger!" shared another enthusiastic shopper. "My hands are always cold at work and these are awesome at keeping them warm. I've only used the lowest temperature, and it's more than enough."

"These saved my Raynaud’s syndrome hands last winter," gushed another five-star fan. "I literally used them every night when I got in bed. I would hold one and fall asleep. Don’t know what I’d do without them. At times I’d use the high setting and run it up and down my neck for pain relief."

"Simple and very effective," said another reviewer. "Thought the magnets were a clever gimmick, but they really do a great job of keeping them together until you are ready to use them separately. They throw off plenty of heat."

This final fan's one complaint? "I wish it charged with one cable, not two, but I don't have to charge it much."

Get ready to change your feelings toward winter!

And don't forget about your feet!

Amazon HotHands Toe Warmers, 20 Pairs $19 Keep your toes toasty with these winter must-haves, which can keep feet warm for up to 8 hours. Just remove the sachets from the package, shake them to activate, and they'll be ready to use in no time. "These keep my feet toasty warm all day," wrote one happy shopper. "I work outside, and these are a lifesaver during the cold Chicago winters. They last the whole 8 to 10 hours that I work. The adhesive keeps them in place, which is a nice feature too!" $19 at Amazon

