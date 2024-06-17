Keep Tyler Beautiful buzzing with activities for National Pollinator Week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This week is National Pollinator Week and Keep Tyler Beautiful is highlighting the importance of bees, butterflies and other pollinators with several themed events.

On Thursday, June 20, they’re having a Pollinator Trivia Night at the ETX Brewing Company from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will have prizes and is advertised as fun for the whole family.

On Saturday, June 26 they’ll be hosting Bee Day in the Garden at the Goodman-LeGrand Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family friendly event will have face painting, vendors, food trucks, workshops and more.

To learn more contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Casey Williams at KTyB@tylertexas.com or 903-531-1335.

