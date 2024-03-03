If You Keep Seeing 1010 Everywhere, You’re About To Enter A New Era

Picture this: You're going about a usual day when you start to notice something… peculiar. Wherever you look, your eye catches on the number 1010. The address of your new doctor’s office? 1010 Main Street. Your receipt at Target? $101.00. When you're done with your workout, you look at your watch and it's exactly 10:10 in the morning. What the heck is going on?

Two words for you: angel numbers. In the new age belief system, angel numbers—or repeated numbers—are considered whispers from the universe (or spiritual entities, like angels) that can guide you toward the life you are meant to lead, says Inbaal Honigman, a London-based celebrity psychic, numerologist, and tarot card reader.

The number 1010, in particular, represents the ending of one chapter and the beginning of another, says Honigman. “This number calls on you to exercise trust as you allow one door to close and know that another door is opening at the same time,” says Honigman. “Your faith, encouraged by the 1010 angel number, will allow you to enjoy the moment rather than dread it.”

Meet the experts: Inbaal Honigman is a London-based psychic, numerologist, and tarot card reader. Emily Ridout is a numerologist, astrologer, and tarot card reader based in Oregon.

In other words, all of those coincidences actually do mean something, and you’re not just spending too much on comfy clothes and decor at Target (though you deserve it). But what exactly do these signs from the universe mean for you and your future? Here's everything to know about the angel number 1010 and how it can impact your life.

First off, what are angel numbers?

Angel numbers are repeated numbers believed to hold spiritual meaning and significance in the study of numerology. Basically, they're just little nudges from your angels, spirit guides, the universe, or whatever force you believe in, says Honigman. If you start seeing an angel number again and again, you can take it as a sign that you're heading in the right direction, you're about to start a new chapter, or you need to make a change (depending on the angel number itself).

Angel numbers originated from the ancient study of numbers called numerology, which began in Ancient Greece but became popularized in the early 2000s. Other examples of angel numbers include 1111, 444, and 888.

What does the angel number 1010 mean?

Since this angel number has two repeating digits (1 and 0), it is even more powerful, says Honigman. You can think of the angel number 10 as a complete set, like your fingers or your toes, she adds.

When you see 10s repeated, it is representative of a cycle ending or beginning. “The number 10 tells us to turn over a new leaf, and when repeated, is more powerful,” says Honigman.

It also asks you to determine what kind of cycle you’re in the midst of, adds Emily Ridout, a numerologist, astrologer, and tarot card reader based in Oregon: “Are you on a wheel of repetition, or are you spiraling [upwards]?” If you are stuck in a toxic pattern or cycle, seeing 1010 is a sign to break free, she adds.

“This translates to accepting reality as it is—rather than as you wish it to be—and allowing yourself to make a different choice that is more aligned with where your soul most wants to go,” says Ridout. “For many, this will mean feeling the pain and grief associated with letting go of the attachments you had in the old cyclical way of being.”

What does 1010 mean in love?

In general, 1010 is a good sign for your love life because it indicates potential for growth, say Ridout and Honigman. If you keep seeing this number, it might be a sign for you to take a romantic relationship to the next level.

If you are single, seeing this number symbolizes that “love is on the way,” says Ridout. Remember, 1010 generally represents the start of a cycle—so seeing 1010 as a single person could indicate a new (romantic) beginning, adds Honigman.

If you’ve just met someone, this number is also good news, but more specifically, a sign to take action, says Honigman. “When falling in love, the number 1010 lets you know that you'll soon be a full-blown couple,” says Honigman. This number shows you that the next phase of your relationship is in sight, but you have to say goodbye to your current state—a.k.a., single life—to step into it, she adds.

If you are in a relationship, seeing 1010 is a sign to go even deeper, says Ridout. Get vulnerable and explore your connection with your person on a more intimate level. “You may find the relationship is ready to grow or move to its next step,” she adds.

If you’re going through a breakup, this is a little reminder from your spirit guides that you will be okay. Sometimes, you need to let go of one love to find the relationship you really need. “Even when it’s time to say goodbye to a love story, 1010 reassures us that this split and recovery is important and the right path,” says Honigman. Ridout agrees, adding that seeing 1010 after a breakup is a sign that better things are on the horizon.

What does 1010 mean for twin flames?

Twin flame theory is the idea that one soul is split into two bodies, and they find each other through reincarnations, says Honigman. Twin flames can experience periods of separation and intense periods of togetherness.

If you are in a twin flame relationship, seeing this number asks you to let go of this person and let this cycle of your time together end or shift your dynamic.

What does 1010 mean spiritually?

Ultimately, this number is all about leaving the past behind and paving a new path for yourself, says Honigman. “Take charge of your life, say goodbye to the old, take a deep breath, and begin to manifest your future,” she says. The universe is telling you that the future is in your hands—and you can feel empowered to make the best choices for you.

And if you see this number often, the universe is telling you not to give up hope that the changes you're making are the right ones, says Ridout. You’re putting in the effort and making the difficult choices to improve your life. So, if you’re seeing 1010 often, keep up the good work. It’s not always easy to say goodbye to a bad situation, but it is always worth it!

