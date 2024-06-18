How to keep your pets cool and prevent heatstroke ahead of the dog days of summer

Humans won't be the only ones feeling the sweltering heat this summer. With the upcoming heat wave prepared to hit Nashville and the rest of Tennessee on Thursday, four-legged companions will also be susceptible to the high temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in much of Tennessee are expected to hit the mid to high 90s beginning on Thursday and lasting until Sunday. Although temperatures aren't expected to reach record-breaking levels, most locations will be about 10 degrees above normal, said the weather service.

Additionally, humidity levels will add to how hot it will actually feel.

Symptoms of heatstroke in humans include confusion, altered mental status and slurred speech. But what about in dogs? Here are the signs to watch out for in pets and how you can help them stay cool.

What are the symptoms of heatstroke in dogs?

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can suffer from heatstroke when their body temperature goes above 105.

“Heatstroke usually occurs when high ambient temperature overcomes the dog’s ability to dissipate heat," said AKC Chief Veterinary Officer Jerry Klein. "The degree of damage is determined by how high a body temperature is reached and how long the animal is exposed."

Heatstroke in dogs can result in serious complications and even be life-threatening. Here are the early signs to watch out for.

Heavy panting

Rapid breathing

Excessive drooling

Dry mucous membranes

Bright red gums

Skin that's hot to the touch

A higher heart rate

If a dog remains exposed to high heat, their condition will worsen and include signs of shock, pale mucous membranes with white or blue gums, a very rapid heart rate, and a drop in blood pressure, said the American Kennel Club.

Dogs experiencing heat stroke can also hyperventilate, become severely dehydrated, have dilated pupils, have an irregular pulse, have muscle tremors, may become lethargic, collapse, and even become unconscious.

How to treat heatstroke in dogs?

Heatstroke therapy involves immediately trying to lower the dog’s body temperature, said the American Kennel Club. You can treat heatstroke in dogs by doing the following:

Walk or carry the dog to a well-ventilated, cool area.

Spray or sponge the dog with cool or tepid water (not cold), especially on the underside.

Don’t immerse the animal in cold water.

Use a fan to blow cool air on them.

If you have a rectal thermometer, take your dog's temperature. Take your dog to your veterinarian as soon as the temperature reaches 103 or if you’re unable to reduce the temperature significantly.

How to keep pets safe during periods of high heat

According to the American Kennel Club, once a dog has experienced a heatstroke, it is more likely to reoccur. It's recommended to limit a dog's exposure to high heat and choose cooler times of the day for outdoor activity.

The Humane Society of the United States also recommends the following:

Never leave pets in a parked car, even if the car is running and the air conditioner is turned on.

Be aware of humidity levels

Limit exercise on hot days

Don't rely on fans

Provide plenty of shade and water

Cool pets both inside and outdoors

Watch for signs of heatstroke

