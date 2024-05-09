These Editor-Approved Umbrella Stands Are a Must-Have for Safety



Patio umbrellas and cantilever umbrellas provide both style and shade to any patio or backyard area. However, most don’t come with a base—which is an essential accessory for stability and safety.

The best patio umbrella stands are made of materials like concrete or steel, heavy enough to prevent your umbrella from taking flight. There are also hollow plastic bases designed to be filled with sand or water. A good umbrella stand should last at least five years. Most high-quality stands cost $100 or more, and it’s well worth the investment.

Since you likely already own your own patio umbrella, the stand you buy must be compatible with it. Along with material, the type, size, and weight are just a few top considerations, plus there are nice-to-have features, including wheels at the base so you can easily move it to wherever the sun is. To help you navigate the options and narrow down your selection, we’ve rounded up some of the best umbrella stands in a range of styles and sizes.

The Best Umbrella Stands

What to Consider



Type

Shape, finish, and decorative details aside, umbrella stands look more or less the same. But there's a difference in type, depending on how and where it's being used. Freestanding umbrella stands can be placed anywhere on a patio or deck, whereas through-table umbrella stands are made specifically for outdoor dining tables. As you may guess, freestanding umbrella stands like our top pick are generally heavier than models supported by a table’s center hole. This makes them sturdier and capable of holding your umbrellas upright on their own.

Stands made exclusively for under-table use are usually smaller and lighter than their freestanding contemporaries. This makes them more discreet and less noticeable when installed; holding your umbrella upright without infringing on anyone’s leg room.

Size and Weight

The base has to be sturdy enough to support the canopy’s weight—and the right size to accommodate the pole. Luckily, umbrella stands usually list compatible umbrella sizes, though as a rule of thumb, 9-foot-wide umbrellas require a base that’s 50 pounds or more.

If you have an umbrella larger than 9 feet wide, consider getting a stand that can be filled for added weight. These stands have wide bottom compartments that can be filled with sand or water to accommodate larger umbrella sizes. As for the pole, most are a standard 1.5 to 2.5 inches, so compatibility is typically less of an issue.



Material

Many umbrella bases made from heavy materials, like concrete or cast iron. These require very little setup and are durable by design. Because they are naturally heavy, all you have to do is slide in your umbrella in, and it’s ready to go. These are typically more expensive than other options, but should make up for that due to their longevity.

If you’re looking for a less expensive stand, there are also several plastic stands that have empty interiors. These are filled with water, sand, or a combination of both for weight. As a result, they are much lighter when empty. This makes them more maneuverable if you plan on moving your umbrella to multiple spots on your patio.

Wheeled Base

Because patio umbrella stands typically weigh at least 50 pounds, they are cumbersome to move around. Many combat the relative lack of mobility by adding wheels to the base. So when it's time to move your patio umbrella, simply tilt back and roll.

Some have four wheels beneath the base instead of two for an even push and pull without tilting. If your patio umbrella is large, with a canopy that spans 11 feet or more, a four-wheel base is easier and safer than a two-wheeled one which requires tilting. There are also higher-end models with locking castors, which are the easiest to move.

How We Selected

We here at Popular Mechanics have been covering outdoor umbrellas and outdoor equipment for a long time, and cross referenced all of our research for this article with many of the related articles we have previously published. Alongside our internal work, we also heavily researched several options including many from popular, trusted brands like California Umbrella, Abba, and Best Choice Products.

We considered the weight and features of each base, as well as its compatibility with different size umbrellas, selecting options that are versatile and easy to use. The previous writer of this article personally owns the Best Choice Products Fillable Mobile Umbrella Base, which we cover below. She liked it for its mobility and easy locking mechanism.

Round Base Umbrella Stand

Our best overall pick provides stability and durability in a classic, minimalist design that works with any patio style. This heavy-duty umbrella stand is generally suitable for 9-foot umbrellas, and it comes in four different finishes to match your umbrella’s pole and frame.

The umbrella stand is made from powder-coated steel which prevents rust and corrosion over time, so feel free to leave it out in the rainy season as well as the summer.

The interior is filled with concrete, which adds the majority of the 50 pound total weight.

Shop Now Round Base Umbrella Stand amazon.com $67.00

Water-Filled Patio Umbrella Stand

You can support a freestanding umbrella up to 9 feet in diameter with the umbrella stand. It’s made of recycled plastic and finished with a protective powder coating that gives it a cast iron appearance.

Because it has an empty interior, this is an incredibly maneuverable stand. It weighs less than 15 pounds and can be carried in one hand and placed anywhere on your patio. When filled with water or sand, the stand weights up to 50 pounds.

This stand is compatible with poles between 1.5 and 2 inches in diameter and can be hosed down to clean. Just keep in mind that you may need to tighten the knob occasionally, as it may loosen over time.

Shop Now Water-Filled Patio Umbrella Stand amazon.com $76.96

Tomeika Cast-Iron Free-Standing Umbrella Stand

With the design-forward exterior, this umbrella stand has a fluted look that adds a bit of flair to the otherwise utilitarian device. We love the style it adds with both its black and bronze finishes, depending on which one you choose.

The heavy-duty 50-pound cast iron base features a stem with two knobs to keep poles up to 1.5 inches in diameter secure. The two knobs provide more security on your patio umbrella pole than most other options which come with just one.

The stand is versatile, approved for through-table use and for most freestanding market umbrellas up to 9 feet wide. The one caveat is that it isn’t listed as having a protective coating, so the cast-iron umbrella stand may rust if not protected from the elements.

Shop Now Tomeika Cast-Iron Free-Standing Umbrella Stand wayfair.com $114.99

Fillable Mobile Umbrella Stand

The Best Choice Products Mobile umbrella stand is equipped with four locking wheels, making the most mobile option on our list. Our tester loved that it rolls smoothly across wood, gravel, and even shortly trimmed grass with ease.

The base is made from heavy-duty plastic that holds up well season after season, even when left out in the rain. Our tester also found that it’s easy to fill, as you can rest it on its side to fill it up with either water or sand for a maximum weight of 123 pounds.

Because it’s significantly heavier than other bases, it’s suitable for umbrellas with a canopy diameter up to 12 feet—ideal if you’re looking to create a large shaded area in your yard—and after several months of use, it’s never once tipped over, even on windy days.

Shop Now Fillable Mobile Umbrella Stand amazon.com $69.99 Camryn Rabideau

Cast Stone Umbrella Base

With an interwoven pattern and a bronze finish, this umbrella stand shows off a beautiful design without an expensive price tag. The stand is made mostly of composite materials that have been molded together for a sturdy, dense construction.

Add to that a powder-coated bronze finish on the outside, and you can expect this umbrella base to last for several seasons without issue.

The stand is also notably compact, measuring just 18 inches across. This helps it fit comfortably under tables without infringing on anyone’s leg room. That said, be careful using umbrellas with a canopy larger than 9 feet, because the 22 pound base may tip over if used freestanding.

Shop Now Cast Stone Umbrella Base amazon.com $34.99

Free-Standing Umbrella Stand

For cantilever umbrellas that require cross-brace stand, this is an extremely sturdy—and reasonably priced—option. The base is made up of four plastic plates, each of which can be filled with up to 50 pounds of sand or water for a total of up to 200 pounds. As a result, the angled weight of a cantilever umbrella is always held in check without tipping or wobbling in the wind.

The plates have built-in handles that make them easy to move and position into place, and they rest on top of the umbrella’s cross-base bottom to keep it in place. However, it can be a bit tricky to get sand into the small spouts, so you’ll likely need a funnel to get this stand set up.

Shop Now Free-Standing Umbrella Stand wayfair.com $60.99

Square Steel Plate Umbrella Stand

If you want an umbrella stand with a minimalist look that doesn’t stand out, we recommend this square steel plate option featuring a low-profile design.

The 42-pound stand has holes in all four corners where you can anchor it to decking with screws for added stability, or plant into your lawn using stakes. It’s also a smart pick to get the most clearance underneath an outdoor dining table. The flat bottom means no legs are pressed up against a bulky stand under the table.

Other highlights include a coupler that provides a snug fit on different pole sizes up to 1.8 inches in diameter and a power-coated finish for protection against rust. It may not be the best choice as a freestanding base, unless your patio umbrella is smaller than 9 feet.

Shop Now Square Steel Plate Umbrella Stand amazon.com $86.99

Portable Steel Umbrella Base Stand

Don’t let your umbrella stand be a bulky eyesore. With a open box design, this umbrella base doubles as an outdoor planter. The box holds up to 150 pounds of soil and plant material, and the bottom even has drainage holes, preventing root rot and improving aeration.

The stand can also be filled up with rocks or sand if you aren’t planning on planting flowers. There are also two adjustment knobs on the stem to secure umbrella poles up to 2 inches in diameter.

The base has wheels on one side, allowing you to tilt it up to move it, but keep in mind that it can be quite heavy to shift when it’s filled up, and moving it may disrupt any planted flowers or herbs.

Shop Now Portable Steel Umbrella Base Stand amazon.com $84.99

