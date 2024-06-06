How to keep lawns and gardens healthy during severe heat

DENVER (KDVR) — The hot weather forecast has many homeowners concerned about keeping their lawns and gardens healthy during 90-degree weather, with Denver’s summer watering rules in effect through Oct. 1.

“We would not want to lose money,” one resident told FOX31.

The average homeowner in Colorado spends between $1,500 and $6,000 on landscaping.

How to properly water plants and trees

Christin Hise of City Floral Garden Center told the Problem Solvers whether you have a large lawn and garden or enjoy container gardening on a city balcony, it is important to water your plants and trees properly.

“Most people want to just spray the plants down from top to bottom, but the plants are hot, and you can end up burning them that way,” Hise said.

Prevent scorching, adjust sprinklers and lines

Shading and bug covers can help to prevent scorching, protect from wind damage and keep plants moist. Drip lines and sprinklers also should be adjusted according to the weather.

“You typically want to turn it up a little bit when temperatures get up into the high 90s,” Hise said.

Summer watering rules

Denver Water produced a Backstreet Boys parody video to outline the importance of watering restrictions.

Only water during cooler times of the day. Lawn watering is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Water two days per week, adding a third day only when needed — any more than that is not allowed.

Denver Water offers additional watering rules basics and information about the cycle and soak method on their website.

