We Found the Best Sled To Turn Your Backyard Into a Winter Wonderland This Season

Winter is coming! The temps are only getting cooler and while the thought of curling up on the couch to watch your favorite winter movies sounds oh so cozy, stepping outside into a winter wonderland can also be a dream. Create some pretty sweet memories sledding through your snowy town or having a fun snowball fight. For some, there's nothing better than waking up to a blanket of snow covering the ground. Or maybe you live in a snowy climate and need more ways to keep the kids entertained outside.

If so, having a few fun toys on hand and activities ready can turn a cold day into an amazing memory. We've rounded up some of the best toys and activities to help beat the winter blues and keep your family entertained for days in the snow. Race down a snowy hill in your neighborhood on one of our sled picks or the cutest snow tubes. Ensure that you'll be the reigning snowball fight champions with snowball makers and launchers. Or, get crafty with snow paint or a winter STEM activity kit. While these snow toys make great entertainment for kids, we have a feeling the adults will get in on the fun too.

Ski Skooter with LED Light

This Ski Skooter can take you down snowy hills or you can ride it like a regular scooter down the sidewalk. And for extra safety, the creators added an LED light for better visibility. Plus, we love how it folds up for easy storage.

Ski Skooter with LED Light

47in Snow Sled Racer

This is the top rated sled on Amazon and has more than a thousand rave reviews. Fit for two kids or one adult, this high density sled is built for serious speed and has four built-in handles, you know, just in case you get some air

47in Snow Sled Racer

Crayola Arctic Color Chemistry Set for Kids

If you've got a little scientist or creative kid on your hands, this kit is going to be a game changer! It includes 50 different winter science experiments designed by real scientists so your kiddos can learn something new and fun during their snow day.

Crayola Arctic Color Chemistry Set for Kids

Snow Skate

This toy brings skateboarding to the slopes. It's like a snowboard, skate board, and a wake board all got together to make the snow skate. See if you can find your balance and use the grip handle to help you turn, jump, and land some new tricks.

Snow Skate

3 Piece Snow Mold

Create your own little snow buddy with these snow molds! Building a snowman isn't for the faint of heart. But your little ones can still get in on the fun and build their own personal characters with these molds! They're also great for sand at the beach.

3 Piece Snow Mold

GoFloats Winter Snow Tube

This is going to be the best looking snow tube on the slopes. This pink flamingo is decked out in ski gear and is made of a thick, sleek material for a fun and functional day in the snow.

GoFloats Winter Snow Tube

Snow Ryder Beginner Board

If your kids are looking to try out snowboarding, this is the perfect board for beginners and some backyard fun. The entry-level snowboard has easy adjust hook and loop bindings, making it easy to hop on the board and providing a secure fit for little shredders.

By the way, this board doesn't have metal edges, so it's not meant for resort use.

Snow Ryder Beginner Board

Chameleon Colors Snow Painting Kit

Once you've had a snow ball fight, built a snowman, and made a few rounds on the sled, break out this snow paint! This non-toxic powder paint is safe for both the snow and your family so you can create all kinds of fun art.

Chameleon Colors Snow Painting Kit

Snow Toys Kit

Looking for an all-in-one play day? This kit comes with 27 different toys for snow and sand. Make snow balls, snow molds, shovel the snow for your own kind of creation, or because you just want to dig a hole. This kit has it all!

Snow Toys Kit

Zipfy Mini-Luge Sled

This sled touts a lever for steering, a low center of gravity for stability, and a foot-first design that allows you to break with your feet. Both kids and adults can enjoy this one—though small, it can support up to 250 pounds.

Zipfy Mini-Luge Sled

Shooting Star Double Person Snow Tube

Fly down snow covered hills at the speed of a shooting star with this snow tube with two sets of handles to accommodate a pair.

Shooting Star Double Person Snow Tube

SnowPaw Kids Snowshoe

Make monster tracks in the snow and make it easier for kids to tread on snow (or sand) with these clever shoes!

SnowPaw Kids Snowshoe

Snowman Snow Tube

Frosty the snowman will help you go fast downhill.

Snowman Snow Tube

Winter Wagon Set

Easily go from the trails to the snow with this winter wagon set. Just swap out the tires for four skis.

Winter Wagon Set

2-Person Snow Tube

Now you can tube with a friend!

2-Person Snow Tube

Snowman Kit

Everything you need to make the perfect snowman, includes glasses, carrot noses, eyes, antlers, buttons, and more.

Snowman Kit

Inflatable Toboggan Snow Sled

The perfect combination of a classic sled and snow tube.

Inflatable Toboggan Snow Sled

Peppermint Snow Tube

Feel festive tubing down the hill with this sweet sled!

Peppermint Snow Tube

Kids' Pull Sled and Cushion Set

The cutest carrier for exploring the snow with your kiddos.

Kids' Pull Sled and Cushion Set

Classic Runner Sled

This small wooden runner sled is built the way they were when you were a kid.



Classic Runner Sled

4-Piece Snowball Fight Kit

Everything you need to stay undefeated as the reigning snowball fight champions! It includes snowball maker, cannon, launcher, and slingshot.

4-Piece Snowball Fight Kit

Baby Pull Sled

Baby's first snow will be even more fun with this bright red pull sled.

Baby Pull Sled

Roll Up Sled

Easy to store and easy to enjoy, these roll-up snow sleds are a must-have this winter.

Roll Up Sled

6-Piece Snow Castle Kit

Who needs sandcastles when you can make snow castles?! (Though you can use it at the beach too.)

6-Piece Snow Castle Kit

Classic Toboggan with Cushion

The whole family will love using this classic toboggan for a day of sledding. Opt for the extra-long ($299) to fit the whole gang.

Classic Toboggan with Cushion

