Keep Your Floors Tidy with the Best Floor Mats and Liners for 2024

Aftermarket floor mats are probably the most ubiquitous of all automotive accessories. Factory floor mats are fine, but they're usually carpet that eventually gets dirty. Just like at home, if you don't remove your shoes at the door, you'll be tracking in all sorts of grime from the outside world. Once you've brought the filth in, it sits there, slowly eroding your carpets and creating stains, occasional holes, and strange smells. This is why everyone you know uses floor mats or liners to avert the doomsday scenario of dirty carpets.

The Hearst Autos Gear Team sorted through some of the most popular aftermarket floor mats and liners out there. There are plenty of ways to protect your car's carpets, whether it be with rubber floor liners, trim-to-fit mats, or stylish carpeted pieces. We made sure to find the best mats and liners for flat-out protection, but also those that can complement or even upgrade the look and feel of your vehicle's cabin.

Things to Consider Before Buying Floor Mats

Floor mats and liners come in all kinds of materials and designs. Which one is right for your ride? Take a moment and consider a few of these factors.

Mats vs. Liners

The primary differences between floor liners and floor mats are in the design, coverage, and protection level. While both serve the fundamental purpose of safeguarding your vehicle's carpets from dirt, spills, and wear, both have pros and cons:

Fit: Generally, floor mats usually come in universal sizes designed to fit a wide range of vehicles, though semi-custom and custom-fit options are available. Floor liners are usually measured and molded to fit the specific contours and dimensions of a specific vehicle's vehicle's floor.

Material: Floor mats are usually made from rubber, carpet, or a combination of the two. Floor liners are typically made from a high-strength, flexible, and durable thermoplastic or rubberized material that is resistant to wear and easier to clean.

Protection: Liners, with their raised edges and channeling grooves, are designed to be much more effective than simple floor mats at containing messes. Mats can provide significant protection as well, while also adding a touch of style to your cabin.

Care: Liners are designed to be easy to clean. There are products formulated specifically for cleaning liners, but some spray cleaner and towels—or even a bucket of soapy water—will usually do the trick. Carpet mats require vacuuming, steam cleaning, or shampooing.

Vehicle Compatibility

Ensure the floor mats you choose are compatible with your specific vehicle model and year. Custom-fit mats offer the best protection because they are designed to fit the exact dimensions of your vehicle's floor.

Be sure to order the floor protection for your specific year, make, and model. The products we've linked to below are for a specific model that is probably not your own.

Ease of Installation

Floor mats are generally easy to install, but some mats and liners may require some trimming to fit properly. Consider how much work you want to do before choosing between floor mats and floor liners.

Cost

The big upside of floor mats is that they are generally less expensive than liners. There are obviously exceptions to this, as you can get custom-fitted floor mats made from premium materials that will cost just as much as the best liners. Conversely, not every floor liner will require a second mortgage. Decide what you want, and shop for the best deal for you.

The Best Floor Mats and Liners

FloorLiner HP

The tried and true, the classic, the household name, WeatherTech is well established as the leader when it comes to premium floor mats and liners. The HP ("high performance") line, its latest offering, uses what WeatherTech calls a Thermoplastic Elastomer compound, a rubber-like latex material that's recyclable, PVC-free, and meant to resist degradation. The liners themselves feature a high-walled design to keep your entire footwell protected and anti-skid texturing on the bottom side. Because they are model specific, they use your existing factory retention posts.

These liners are for 2015–20 Ford F-150 models. Remember to order the right ones for your particular year, make, and model.

FloorLiner HP

The Original Coco Mats

Coco Mats were at the forefront of the automotive floor-mat industry and offered as factory equipment on such legendary autos as the Porsche 356, the Mercedes-Benz S-class, and the BMW 2002. As such, Coco Mats remain a favorite among enthusiasts looking to maintain a period-correct feel in classic vehicles or to add a touch of old-school cool to newer cars and trucks.

Just like the originals, today's Coco Mats are 100 percent waterproof and woven to hold dirt beneath the surface until they are cleaned. Available in a plethora of colors and patterns, they are custom-cut for your make, model, and year. All mats are made to order and require a 20-day lead time for manufacturing. Swatches are available upon request.

Explore the Coco Mat Amazon store here, and remember to order the mats for your specific vehicle.

The Original Coco Mats

Double-Layer Leather

F1 Mats specializes in custom-cut floor luxury floor liners. The word "custom" is key here, as these mats offer an insane number of options for all kinds of vehicles. There are four distinct design patterns to choose from (the Diamond Carbon Look option is shown). Then you can choose color and stitching options, as well as opt for double-layer coverage, which adds a carpet mat on top of the leather liner. Of course, you can choose the color of the top carpet layer as well. With all the options, the premium materials, and the solid coverage, these liners make a strong case for themselves.

From what we can tell, these handcrafted premium leather floor mats are available only direct from the manufacturer. This particular set was made for trucks, but First One makes floor mats for all kinds of cars, SUVs, and even Polaris Slingshot and Vanderhall vehicles.

Double-Layer Leather

TuxMat

TuxMat is a Canadian manufacturer specializing in these custom-fit floor liners. Our Gear Team was privileged to get these mats in hand to try out and was impressed by the comprehensive coverage the liners provide. They feature a layered construction using a waterproof vinyl outer layer, which gives them a distinctive look and feel that sets them apart from traditional rubber mats.

Because they're custom fit to your vehicle, they use the factory retention posts to keep from sliding about. The liners also include a security clip, heavy-duty heel pads, and a manufacturer-limited lifetime warranty.

Remember to order the right mats for your particular make, model, and year; these mats are for a 2021–24 Ford F-150 SuperCrew.

TuxMat

KAGU

3D MAXpider is one of the newer kids on the floor-liner block, and its products have been receiving awesome reviews from users. The name refers to the 3-D laser scanning process used to ensure a precision fit in every vehicle, as well as the high walls around the liner that cover not just the floor but the walls of your footwell.

The liners are constructed with a thermoplastic rubber top layer, an XPE foam middle, and an anti-skid backing. The rubber used for the top layer is an environment-friendly material that's odor-free as well as waterproof, while the foam middle layer acts as a sound damper. They're designed to use your vehicle's factory retention posts.

Remember to order the right mats for your particular make, model, and year. These mats are also for a 2015–23 Ford F-150 SuperCrew pickup truck.

KAGU

Heavy Plush

Lloyd is another name enthusiasts will recognize, given that it's been in the business of making quality floor mats for more than 40 years. Nothing crazy here—just top-notch custom-made carpet floor mats. The mats are custom-cut for your specific make, model, and year, so they use your factory retention posts. The mats are offered for a wide range of vehicles, and Lloyd Mats specializes in licensed embroidered logos from your favorite manufacturers.

You can explore the Lloyd Mats Amazon store here to make sure you order the right mats for your specific vehicle. The mats we've linked to will fit a 2005–10 Ford Mustang.

Heavy Plush

X-act Contour

Husky's premium offering, the X-act Contour, is designed to offer maximum floorboard coverage. Made from rubberized DuraGrip material, these liners are custom-cut for your specific model, so you can use your OEM retention posts. The patented FormFit Edge creates a raised barrier along the doorjamb that keeps mud, snow, and liquids contained for easy clean-up. Best of all, these liners are flexible and easy to remove; just take them out, spray them down, shake them off, and throw them back down.

Husky laser-scans the floorboards of vehicles to ensure a precise fit, and the liners are backed by a lifetime warranty. Remember to order the right mats for your particular make, model, and year; the ones shown are for a 2015–24 Ford F-150 SuperCrew.

X-act Contour

Universal Trim-to-Fit

Sometimes you don't need fancy-looking mats or liners that cover every square inch of flooring in your vehicle. Sometimes you simply need to cover and protect your floorboards. There are tons of trim-to-fit universal mats out there, but we know you can't go wrong with WeatherTech.

These mats are made from a durable and flexible Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) and feature WeatherTech's MatGrip retention system to keep them from sliding about. If you have an SUV or a hatchback and would like some additional coverage, grab the matching cargo liner.

Universal Trim-to-Fit

Universal Fit Carpet Floor Mats

If you really just need mats for your car and your budget is tight, you won't go wrong with these. They are basic black carpet mats, with a padded heel rest and rubber nonslip backing. Most important, they're under $20.

Universal Fit Carpet Floor Mats

FAQs

Can I use universal floor mats for any vehicle?

Universal floor mats are designed to fit a wide range of vehicles, but they might not provide a perfect fit for every car, SUV, and truck on the road. It's important to check the dimensions and trim them for a better fit if necessary. For the best protection, model-fit or custom floor mats are recommended.

How do I clean rubber floor mats?

Rubber floor mats can be easily cleaned with a hose or by wiping them down with soapy water. For tougher stains, using a brush with stiff bristles can help remove dirt. After washing, let them dry completely before placing them back in the vehicle.

Can floor mats slide and interfere with driving?

Yes, if floor mats are not properly secured they can definitely slide around and potentially interfere with your foot pedals. To prevent this, use mats that connect to OEM retention hooks or those with anti-slip backing.

How do I ensure the best fit for custom floor mats?

When ordering custom floor mats, provide accurate information about your vehicle's make, model, and year. Some manufacturers may also offer templates or guides to ensure a precise fit.

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing process here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something we haven't.

We've evaluated dozens of product categories, from heated steering wheel covers to traction boards and even ice scrapers and radar detectors. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

