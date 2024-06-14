How to keep your dogs cool in extreme Oklahoma heat: Signs of heatstroke, OKC ordinances

Hot summer temperatures can be dangerous for our furry friends, meaning pet owners must take precautions in the heat to ensure the safety of four-legged companions.

In Oklahoma City, there are specific rules regarding pet safety. Violating these ordinances can lead to citations and even impoundment.

Here's how to keep your pet safe in the heat and what to do if you suspect others aren't.

How to recognize and treat a pet suffering from heatstroke

Extreme temperatures can cause heatstroke, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

Pets who are old, very young, overweight, not conditioned to prolonged exercise, or have heart or respiratory disease are particularly at risk for heatstroke.

Dog breeds like boxers or pugs, along with other dogs and cats with short muzzles will have a difficult time breathing in extreme heat, the Humane Society warns.

Some signs of heatstroke include:

Heavy panting

Glazed eyes

Rapid heartbeat

Difficulty breathing

Excessive thirst

Lethargy

Fever

Dizziness

Lack of coordination

Profuse salivation

Vomiting

Deep red or purple tongue

Seizure

Unconsciousness

The Humane Society advises pet owners to move their pet into the shade or an air-conditioned area if they're suffering from heatstroke. Apply ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck and chest, or run cool water over them.

Let the pet drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes, the organization advises, and take them directly to a veterinarian.

Oklahoma City ordinances about pet safety in extreme temperatures

The Oklahoma City Code of Ordinances sets rules for humane care and treatment for pets in extreme temperatures.

For indoor shelters, facilities must be sufficiently heated, cooled and ventilated to protect animals from extreme temperatures.

It's also unlawful to leave an animal in a parked car without providing adequate ventilation.

How do I report an animal that is outside in the hot temperatures?

Residents can submit a complaint on Oklahoma City's Action Center report website or call 405-297-2255.

OKC Animal Welfare doesn’t turn away any homeless, abandoned, injured or sick animals. It also responds to reports of animal cruelty, injured animals, loose dogs and animals that are dangerous or a nuisance.

Tips for keeping your pet cool

The Humane Society offered these tips on keeping your pet cool during hot temperatures:

Limit exercise on hot days: Go for early morning or evening walks and beware of hot asphalt which can burn your dog's paws.

Don't rely on a fan: Fans don't cool off pets as effectively as they do for people

Provide ample shade and water

Cool your pet inside and out: Make DIY pupsicles or use a cooling body wrap, vest or mat

Is it OK to leave your dog in a parked car?

It's never OK to leave your pet in a parked car, according to the Humane Society, not even when it's running with the air conditioner on.

The organization warns that on a warm day, temperatures inside a car can rapidly rise to dangerous levels.

After 10 minutes inside a car with the windows slightly opened, the temperature inside a car can reach 102 degrees on an 85-degree day. It will reach 120 degrees after 30 minutes, according to the Humane Society.

If left in the car, a pet could suffer irreversible organ damage or die.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to report dogs left in heat in Oklahoma City. How to keep your dog cool in hot temperatures