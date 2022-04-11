The $10 secret to keeping scaredy-dogs calm during storms

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keep your pup calm during scary, stormy nights. (Photo: Getty)

Loud noises — whether they’re from storms, fireworks, or even a siren going off in the distance — often trigger a negative reaction from a dog. Noise phobia is common among pups: According to a study published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior, over 39% of owners surveyed reported that their pups are sensitive to loud noises. So how do we help soothe our pals when Spring storms blow through? Treats! While I’ve tried an endless array of calming treats with varying degrees of efficacy, there’s one that my pup Chloe and I love: Pet Naturals calming dog chews. A bag of 30 treats for dogs of all sizes costs just $10 at Amazon. That works out to 33 cents per chew!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more, so go ahead and stock up on a few bags of these treats.)

$10 at Amazon

Now, they’re no replacement for basic pet-parent common sense during storms: I still make sure to close all windows and draw the curtains, keep her safely inside with her favorite plushies and blankets, and muffle the outside noise with a TV show or music. These treats act as an additional barrier between Chloe and the loud, scary thunder, and they seriously help her.

The chews are sedative-free and use a colostrum calming complex Biopepide Blend, L-Theanine and Vitamin B to soothe Chloe without making her sleepy or drowsy. They start working up to 20 minutes after ingesting and last for four to six hours. They also reportedly taste delicious, as my fur baby runs straight to me when she sees me opening up the packet. They’re soft and easy to chew, so if your pet is older or has dental issues like Chloe, she’ll have an easier time with this than her kibble.

Story continues

These treats relieve anxiety during storms, fireworks, and every other stressful situation. (Photo: Amazon)

These chews are not just for storms: I give them to Chloe whenever she’s being particularly antsy—when there’s construction going on by my home, or if she’s about to go to the vet. Other shoppers use them to help combat separation anxiety or jumpiness.

"We have a dog that is hyper, he has separation anxiety, plus he sneaks the big dog's food all night," says a reviewer who gives the treats five stars. "A couple of these and he will sleep at night rather than attempt to sneak past the big dog to grab food."

"This product has worked a miracle on my stressed-out dog," another customer shared. "I can’t believe the change in my dog! She’s not happy to be among my houseful of dogs, but she’s stuck with me. After seeing her share a dog bed with another dog I’m flabbergasted. If I accidentally bump her in the night, when she’s sleeping, she, often, bites. The last time I bumped her, she startled, barked, but didn’t bite. ... I hope this product will be available for a long time to come. I’m hooked."

Pups that get upset by loud noises particularly benefit from these treats.

"Definitely chills the munchkin out!" writes a happy dog parent. "I like this for my munchkin because it works in about 10 to15 minutes. He usually barks at any sound or movement. Recently our neighbors decided they were in the 'light the fireworks before July 4th' mood. You can imagine how much anxiety the munchkin gets. I give him one treat when he gets a bit jumpy (usually in the evening) and he’ll sleep his way through the night."

"My dog can now handle thunderstorms," says a satisfied reviewer. "My dog used to tremble and get very anxious as soon as he heard the slightest rumble of thunder. ... I decided to try this product and was amazed at how much it worked. I give him a couple as soon as I hear thunder and he literally lays down and is calm through the storm, but it does not knock him out like the Valium I had resorted to using in the past. I have recommended this to at least 3 others and each time they were amazed at how well it works."

$10 at Amazon

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.